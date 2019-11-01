Headline: Bond set for man accused of not updating sex offender registration

Byline: By Ray King of The Commercial Staff

A $10,000 bond was set Thursday for a man accused of failing to update his sex offender registration information.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Bennine Brown, 65, with failure to comply with reporting requirements.

Pine Bluff Police Detective Keith Banks reported that he was notified on Oct. 25 that Brown’s wife had submitted a statement to police saying that Brown had moved from an address on Dollarway Road to an address on West Harding Avenue in March and had not updated his registration information.

On Tuesday, Brown’s landlord told police Brown had signed a lease on an apartment in March and gave police a copy of the lease.

Brown was a registered sex offender in Dumas where he worked. He is listed as a Level 3 Risk Offender and was convicted in 1996 of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old female.

He was not interviewed because he asked for an attorney.