A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Hot Springs Village residents living in Garland County within subdivisions of Palisandro, Castano, Mandarina, Avellano, Ceriza, Peral and Montana. A large water main break on Nopal is causing a loss of water pressure. All affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption and water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making ice. Bottled water may be used as an alternative. The precautionary boil water notice remains in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. For more information, contact Property Owners' Association chief operating officer Jason Temple at 501-922-5556.