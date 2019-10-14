Sebastian County from 2018-19 has made measurable progress in fighting opioid abuse, but officials still say there's work to be done.

Officials in a panel at the Sebastian County Opioid Summit on Friday said treatment measures and relationships between law enforcement and treatment, medical and pharmaceutical companies have improved in the local battle against opioid abuse in the past year. However, measures such as advanced treatment methods and possible legal action could be needed to continue the fight, they said.

At 102.1 prescriptions per 100 people, Sebastian County in 2018 saw a decrease in opioid prescribing. However, the county that year had 18 drug overdose deaths — two-thirds of which, on average, are attributed to opioids, said University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Director Cheryl May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates three of every four users of heroin and fentanyl, which May said are responsible for many of the estimated 70,000 overdose deaths each year, began using prescription drugs. Twelfth and 21st District Drug Task Force Director Paul Smith said he has seized more heroin off the streets in the past year and a half than the previous 25 years combined.

But in the wake of the influx of deadly opioids, Smith said he has had buy-in from young people. He specifically said youths began to listen to law enforcement when he explained how Arkansas officers will not arrest fellow drug abusers at the scene of an overdose.

"We don't want to arrest you. We want to save that life," he said during the panel.

Felony opioid possession convicts may use Sebastian County Drug Court if they don't have previous violent felonies on their records, said County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Alison Houston. Those who successfully complete drug court have that offense expunged from their records.

Harbor House CEO Jimmie Wooding said her organization, which conducts drug rehab programs, has seen the high dropout and relapse rates from years before "completely flip" as they address their patients' opioid abuse. She said they have decided to broaden how many causes and symptoms they look at in their patients.

"Humans are complex, and there’s not just one way of looking at things and one way of responding, and I think that has made a huge difference," she said.

Dr. Brian Clardy of the Sebastian County Health Office said he believes adopting a needle exchange program, which has been used in other communities, would help direct heroin users to treatment. He also said this program would reduce hepatitis risk among users.

"It’s something we should definitely be looking at as a state, but unfortunately, with paraphernalia laws, our hands are tied a little bit there," he said.

On a statewide level, Dr. Don Phillips of Mercy Clinic and the Arkansas Medical Board said he would like the Arkansas and Oklahoma attorneys general to consider suing the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. Phillips in July said the Joint Commission listed pain as the fifth vital sign for medical treatment and would review hospitals listed in complaints for how patients' pain was treated. He believes this is one of the factors that led to the opioid prescribing rate in Sebastian County climbing and eventually peaking at 229.4 per 100 people in 2012.

Phillips also said the Medical Board would like to ensure drug addiction treatment in every Arkansas county.

On a local level, Phillips encouraged pharmacists who have concerns about doctors' prescribing habits to approach the Medical Board.

"If there’s someone who’s starting to get into trouble for whatever reason, you want to catch them before they do something stupid, and especially before they do something that leads to a patient mishap or even death, and help them to get better," he said.

Smith specifically said he was encouraged by relationships between law enforcement and pharmacists. He said he has noticed a "complete buy-in" from pharmacies to opioid abuse as well as better communication with their patients.

"I’m just enthused by our pharmacists in this area, because they do a fantastic job," Smith said.