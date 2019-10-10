Fort Smith was given a one-year extension to submit to the federal government a plan on how it intends to remediate capacity issues within the wastewater collection system as required by the consent decree.

According to an updated version of the document, filed on June 11, the city will need to submit its capacity improvement plan on or before March 31, 2020. It was originally required to submit the plan on or before March 31, 2019.

The plan is supposed to include detailed descriptions and maps indicating any system upgrades since 2000, any upgrades under construction as of the date that the report is submitted and any future updates.

It also must include the hydraulic analyses of the remedial measures compared to a hydraulic model design and detailed descriptions of all additional remedial work beyond what was originally required by the consent decree.

Interim Utilities Director Lance McAvoy said the department requested an extension because of concerns about the hydraulic model’s accuracy when predicting the location of sanitary sewer overflows. An updated hydraulic model was submitted in 2017 and a capacity assessment was submitted in 2018.

Sanitary sewer overflows occur when untreated wastewater/sewage unintentionally gets into rivers, streams and lakes. These can occur because of faulty infrastructure, including cracks in sewer lines and old materials degrading; and the accumulation of fats, oils, grease (FOG) and other solid materials in sewer lines.

McAvoy said, however, the model isn’t accurately reporting all overflows.

“There are some locations where recurring wet-weather overflows have been reported in the last three years, but the hydraulic model does not predict overflows at those locations,” McAvoy said.

The Utilities Department will update the hydraulic model again to “improve the reliability” of the tools, so it can make proper decisions regarding sewer system upgrades. McAvoy said more flow modeling data will be collected at various locations of the system for recalibration and verification of the model.

“Recalibration of the hydraulic model will provide the city with a more accurate (sanitary sewer overflow) predictive tool,” McAvoy said.

But to facilitate this work and ensure the plan for improvement submitted to the government is accurate, McAvoy said the extension was requested.

What is hydraulic modeling?

Article Four of the consent decree required the city to use computer software to create a digital hydraulic model to “identify capacity constraints in the (wastewater collection and transmission system) that must be eliminated to achieve the objectives of this consent decree.”

Hydraulic modeling is often used to predict pressure, identify potential infrastructure failures and evaluate the overall effectiveness.

Geffken said last week at the Board of Directors regular meeting this requirement while performing assessments is not logical, however, because the city is having to model something that’s “not in good shape.”

McAvoy said modeling is based on pipes within the system being in “reasonably good condition.” This means there aren’t obstructions such as tree roots, debris or FOG.

The Department of Justice indicates the consent decree was handed down, however, because the city sewer system was not properly operated and maintained for many years, therefore not in “reasonably good condition.” Fort Smith is working to clean the pipes, as required, to ensure proper flow and identify any defects in need of repair.

The city continues negotiations with the DOJ and Environmental Protection Agency about the agreement. Geffken previously said he doesn’t know if the city will be granted an additional five years — for a total of 17 — to complete the work, if there will be an overhaul of the requirements or both. He does not think the agreement is written in the most time or cost efficient manner. It is unclear when the talks will be finished.