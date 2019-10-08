More than 130 music lovers, congregated in Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines sanctuary on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, were moved by a definite upbeat spirit.

The 16-member Village Big Band, under Bill Morgan's leadership, led them toe-tapping and shoulders swaying through a 1-hour program of buoyant religious and patriotic selections. Regular vocalist Maureen Morgan and Ken Bridges, along with guest artists Kirk music director Randy Toney and popular Sweet Adeline Quartet Treble in the Village, enhanced the well-tuned instrumentalists in their varying arrangements of both well-known and less familiar renditions.

Classical Jazz rang a duel connotation when Bach and Beethoven tunes opened the concert. Jim Kelly on trumpet paired first with Bill Morgan on sax and then Lee Beach on drums to feature “Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring” and “Ode to Joy” with a renewed message of jubilation. Book of Genesis revealed “Color in the Wind” with the lovely pipes of Maureen Morgan adding marvelous hues. Randy Toney’s extraordinary vocal range was exploited with Psalm 23 refigured as “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Tradition with a beat was demonstrated on the saxophone when Will Anderson linked “I’d Rather Have Jesus” and “He’s My Everything.” Bill Morgan did the same by pairing “Jesus Is All the World to Me” with “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

National conflict rounded out the concert with “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and the trombone section featured “My Buddy.” Treble in the Village rendered “This Is My Country” in acapella with band back-up on “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” Ken Bridges vocalized “Unforgettable” in rich bass. The band concluded with “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” and “God Bless the USA” before closing with “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

The concert was a benefit with a free will offering to lend support to hurricane survivors in the Bahamas. The total offering of $1,557 (and a lottery ticket) went to that cause.



