The Architectural Control Committee met Thursday, Oct. 3 and considered 19 permits, including the banners for the Village’s 2020 anniversary celebration year. The committee also reviewed the status of the Balboa Marina permit request and gave additional advice to the owner.

Linda Mayhood and Paul Bridges presented photos of the 2 pole-mounted banners that will hang on Village-owned poles identified around the Village by Property Owners Association public services staff. The long banner will span the West Gate entrance four months during the year. In addition, the anniversary committee will have 2-foot by 5-foot banners available to loan to Village clubs and organizations to hang during 50th anniversary-designated events. The signage materials were approved.

Other permits considered:

2 Segovia Drive – flower beds, variance granted for front flower bed to be Ouachita River rock, due to slope and drainage.

4 Brilliante Trace – Screen and cover, approved, in accordance with revised drawings of Oct. 3.

6 Celestial Lane – landscape of new home, approved with 12 trees required in front.

10 Magnifico Lane – fence, approved as a shadowbox fence, but placed on hold for Cooper Communities, Inc. permission to move fence to property line; will require a revised drawing.

12 Alabanza Lane – circle drive, denied, citing Protective Covenant 10.1.1 b.

12 Coronado Circle – cover and screen deck, approved, with requirement that stair railings be brought up to code.

16 Fiero Lane – landscape new home, denied as submitted, with owner to review requirements shown on tree calculation sheet with documents.

16 Lanza Court – cut trees, approved.

19 Jocote Way – landscape plan denied as submitted. Permit request requires accurate drawings, including right of way.

22 Laguna Way – cut trees, approved.

24 Innovacion Lane – landscape new home, permit approval by email of 9-20-2019 ratified by committee.

46 Marinero Way – landscape new home, approved with requirement for 19 trees in front and 24 trees in rear of lakefront home.

54 Elcano Drive – new home, approved with 5 trees required in front and 26 in back on lot abuting Granada Golf Course.

60 Sacedon Way – landscape, approved.

72 Hartura Way – boat dock, approved, with maximum 28-foot extension into lake.

144 Elcano Drive – sea wall, denied as submitted. The new seawall to follow property line.

310 Maderas Drive – garage, approved.

480 Ponce de Leon Drive – marina, still denied as submitted until completion of commercial checklist and new temporary trailer permit application, plus any approvals required by CCI for easement encroachments. Drawings needed to show any easements or setbacks for the property.

2000 Country Club Drive – flower beds, approved, with maximum height of plantings of 42-inches within 3 feet of the sign. All other plants limited to 18-inch height.

Steffanie Heffer, staff liaison to the committee, informed the committee about increased base permit and per-inspection fees from $25 to $30 each, and a graduated fine fee schedule.



Heffer also announced that in Jan. 1, 2020, the compliance and permits and inspections divisions would report to her.



Board liaison Buddy Dixon recounted that the POA board had spent a lot of time on budget matters, and complimented the staff for the budget presentations earlier in the week.



A guest commented that credit goes to Cindi Erickson for the professional way that the budget meetings were handled.