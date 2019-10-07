Sanitation and an update to the city code are on the agenda for the upcoming study session.

The city started in 2018 the recodification process for the Fort Smith municipal code (FSMC), including a full legal analysis. City Clerk Sherri Gard wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken the last time this process occurred was in 1992.

As part of the legal review, the city consulted with an outside firm to ensure there were no “conflicts, inconsistencies or obsolete provisions in connection with the Arkansas Code Annotated” through 2018 laws, ballot issues and changes made by the state Code Revision Commission; conflicting or obsolete provisions within the code itself; and that the city eliminated or cured any provisions that could be unconstitutional.

“The legal analysis was reviewed in later January 2019 whereby myself, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman and city attorneys Colby Roe and Rick Wade conducted a thorough review of the same,” Gard wrote.

Gard said a list of changes was submitted to the city on May 31, which was completed June 17. An official response was submitted on July 1, accepting recommended changes and provided minor nonsubstantive changes, she said.

Municipal Code Corp., the company used for the initial legal review, was given permission to move forward with printing the recodified version.

Gard also said the Unified Development Ordinance is codified within the city code and as a separate document. There were no amendments or substantial changes during the recodification process, but the Planning Commission and board must review the UDO to comply with statutory requirements.

Two ordinances will be presented to the board for its next regular meeting to adopt the 2019 municipal code and UDO.

“Adoption will essentially transfer everything within the existing FSMC (Code 1992) to the FSMC (Code 2019) with all amendments, and replace the 2009 UDO with the 2019 UDO,” Gard wrote.

According to the memo sent to City Attorney Jerry Canfield from the Municipal Code Corp., the code was not rearranged or renumbered.

The memo lists the changes made to the code, most of which were amended or deleted based on changes to state law and newly passed city ordinances.

Trash troubles

Also on the agenda is an evaluation of the Sanitation Department, which includes proposed rate changes and operational changes.

Department Director Kyle Foreman said there have been warning signs indicating Sanitation isn’t funded properly.

Foreman said some of the “red flags” include cutting carts and Dumpsters from the budget to balance it and purchasing equipment from the unobligated fund balance.

“These two items are needed on an annual basis, and if we are having to cut basic items and buy needed equipment from our fund balance, then we have a fundamental problem,” Foreman wrote in a memo to Geffken.

Foreman is proposing possible rate adjustments to ensure it can spend $20 million to construct two landfill cells and closing part of the landfill, hire and retain qualified employees, and be able to lease necessary equipment.

A rate adjustment would ensure the project, which is designed to more effectively utilize landfill space, is properly funded without borrowing money or raising rates even higher in the future. It would also ensure employees are paid fairly and competitively for their work. Lastly, an adjustment would ensure there’s a proper fund balance to purchase needed equipment or cover any unexpected large costs.

Residents received a 9% rate decrease in 2013 and no adjustment has been made since, Foreman said, costing the department $2.5 million.

“This money could have gone a long way in equipment replacement and/or sinking fund contributions,” Foreman wrote.

The Sanitation Department’s budget includes a transfer to the general fund for support functions, neighborhood services and the animal services contract. Foreman proposed that the Sanitation Department take over the animal services contract, and allow the general fund to be used for other city needs. Money from the general fund comes from taxes, fines, licenses and other charges.

Foreman has proposed two rate adjustments, one that includes animal services in the sanitation budget and one that does not.

“A rate adjustment now would (e)nsure that the increase would be as small as possible and would stay consistent for at least the next six years,” Foreman said. “The longer we wait, the higher the increase will be.

Foreman also wants to implement operational changes, including the Dial-a-truck service and extra bags that don’t fit in the trash carts.

The city is working on a free 6-month pilot program with a route optimization company. Foreman said it will have real-time feedback and efficiently operate the hauling divisions.

“The value the city is receiving is estimated at $160,000,” Foreman said. “I expect significant operational savings from this pilot.”