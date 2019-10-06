A man who alleged excessive force against a former LeFlore County sheriff's deputy in 2015 has been awarded $4 million in his lawsuit.

Sheriff's officials announced Friday evening that Chad Ousterhout was awarded the money in his lawsuit against former undersheriff Kendall Morgan and the LeFlore County Board of Commissioners from a federal jury. Ousterhout's suit claimed Morgan used excessive force against him following a motorcycle pursuit off Nubbin Ridge Road in LeFlore County, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The jury awarded Ousterhout $1 million for punitive damages and $3 million for compensatory damages.

"Appeals in this case are pending and being considered," the release states. Sheriff's officials have declined to release any further information at this time.