City officials, downtown players, community leaders and area tenants believe walkability and landscape should be at the forefront of Towson Avenue's future.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to rehabilitate Towson between Garrison Avenue and Zero Street in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and then take it over from ArDOT as a city street. Fort Smith residents invested in the street — particularly, the stretch leading up to Garrison Avenue — say officials in charge of its rehabilitation and maintenance should create measures to encourage pedestrian traffic and tree cover along the roadway.

"It could be transformative for the city," said Arkansas Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson. City Administrator Carl Geffken said this section of Towson could be an entrance to downtown Fort Smith "that shows the true heart and soul of the city."

Currently, part of U.S. 71, Towson Avenue between South D Street and Garrison Avenue is part of the Propel Downtown Forward plan for the revitalization of downtown Fort Smith. The city will pay no more than $2 million of the estimated $12.5 million to rehabilitate the four-mile stretch of road known for its potholes and flooding. The city following the rehabilitation, which is set to begin in 2022, will be in charge of its maintenance and development.

The resolution ensures improvements to the streets, guttering, curbs and driveway approaches and new sidewalks and drainage.

64.6 Downtown Director Talicia Richardson said she would like the landscape on this stretch of road to be appealing to all.

"It would be inviting not only to our residents, but also tourists and potential investors," she said.

Gibson after the resolution was passed said this stretch of road could be "a beautiful thoroughfare" if developed properly. Keep Fort Smith Beautiful Director Andrea Beckman agreed, adding that it could help the city reach the organization goal of 35% to 40% canopy coverage in the city.

"We’re actively seeking funds and planting trees, so we would like to see the city to come along with us and help us out," she said.

Central Business Improvement District Commissioner Richard Griffin recommended city officials reach out to OG&E to remove telephone lines from this section of Towson Avenue. He said the near future — before rehabilitation is set to begin in 2022 — is "the time to do it."

Griffin added that the street could potentially be friendly to cyclists if developed properly. He also said he looks forward to the sidewalk improvements for the tenants on the street.

"Towson Avenue has a lot of vibrant business on it. It is not on it because it’s such a wonderful-looking street — in fact, it’s one of the worst-looking streets that I can imagine in this city," he said.

Towson Avenue tenants agree with Griffin — Snooper's Barn Manager Janice Wade said sidewalk improvements would help foot traffic around her business that spiked after a mural was painted on her storefront during The Unexpected. Trevor Dean, who is converting the space at 410 Towson into what he calls a "venue, studio and living space," said he would like the sidewalks to mimic the wide walkways on Garrison Avenue.

Dean also said he would like measures to slow vehicles down as they approach and leave downtown installed.

"It’s not really a nice walk to have cars (zooming by you)," he said.

Gibson said upgrading the lighting on Towson could also encourage investment and foot traffic on the stretch of road. He said Fort Smith could look to other cities for ideas for what to do with the street.

Griffin encouraged city leadership to embrace a vision for Towson Avenue.

"If we work closely with the highway department, we’ll end up with a beautiful city that 10 years from now you wouldn’t recognize as being so much more vibrant than it has been," he said.

"I’m not a visionary, but there are a lot of visionaries in this city, and I’m excited to know people who educate me in terms of vision," Gibson said. "I, by osmosis, have kind of captured a vision for Towson Avenue."