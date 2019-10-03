THEFTS

SOUTH E STREET, 1300 BLOCK: A motor scooter valued at $500 was reported stolen.

ATLANTA STREET, 2100 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

SOUTH Z STREET, 1700 BLOCK: A wallet with ID and bank cards valued at $20 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

2425 ZERO ST.: A wallet with contents valued at $100 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in at Walmart.

SOUTH R STREET, 1700 BLOCK: A charger cord, a wallet with ID cards and money valued at $35 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

PLUM STREET AND NORTH 50TH STREET: A break-in was reported.

PRESLEY STREET, 3000 BLOCK: A TV, jewelry, clothes and two small file cabinets valued at $1,900 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 57TH TERRACE, 1300 BLOCK: An iPhone 5S valued at $300 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH E STREET, 300 BLOCK: A green bag containing checks and receipts valued at $5 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

HARDIE AVENUE, 2700 BLOCK: A semi tarp, two wheels, two tires and a 2004 Ford Explorer valued at $5,800 were reported stolen.

BLUFF AVENUE, 3000 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5100 BLOCK: A 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.

BARRY AVENUE, 3500 BLOCK: A pistol valued at $350 was reported stolen.

SOUTH A STREET, 800 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $100 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH SEVENTH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A table saw, a miter saw, an electric drill, an air compressor, a drill set, a nailer, a SkilSaw, a belt sander, a hand grinder, a screwdriver set, a bed frame, a 20-foot ladder, camping gear, a Pillsbury Doughboy collection set, a Christmas tree, ornaments, a stone grill and artwork valued at $2,280 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 21ST STREET, 600 BLOCK: A 2018 Honda Metro valued at $2,581 was reported stolen.

JOHNSON STREET, 5200 BLOCK: A 2019 TaoTao scooter valued at $700 was reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 8300 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

ORCHID WAY, 2100 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $20 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

JOHNSON STREET, 5200 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

SOUTH FIFTH STREET, 1200 BLOCK: Tile valued at $500 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

URBANA DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK: A break-in was reported.

NORTH SIXTH STREET, 3800 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her boyfriend punched her all over her body.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman told him to put $1,900 on an eBay gift card and send the information through a different email than the one she contacted him with.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported at least two deposits of $1,000 or more were put into her account and then transferred to another account in Dallas.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her debit card was stolen and used in two charges valued at $576.37.

AN OKLAHOMA CITY MAN reported someone in Fort Smith opened a Cox cable account under his name with a bill charge of more than $600.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his brother had stolen $24,000 from his mother's bank account.

A FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, MAN reported his credit card was stolen in Fayetteville and used in Fort Smith at Walmart, 8301 Rogers Ave.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man had not paid a contractor $5,000 for work he had done on her house.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man told her he was going to kill her and her children.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported $2,000 damage to a vehicle window in a vehicle break-in in the 8900 block of South 28th Street.

ALONZO LEE RELEFORD OF FAYETTEVILLE was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery, misdemeanor third-degree battery and second-degree false imprisonment, a felony absconding warrant, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and a parole violation.

AN EMPLOYEE AT THE DISTRICT COURT BUSINESS OFFICE, 901 South B St., reported a man was going to "come into the courthouse and sweep the place from top to bottom." When asked what he meant, he said, "You'll see."

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $3,500 damage to a 1995 Chevrolet van.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a computer tower and a backpack with contents valued at $600 stolen and $500 damage to a vehicle window in a theft in the 5100 block of Zero Street.