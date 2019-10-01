Sheila Parsons, a watercolorist who has taught all over the world for more than 40 years, will be the guest speaker for the Pine Bluff Art League.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Parsons will give a demonstration of watercolor techniques, according to a news release.

“Sheila has spent her life teaching and painting, most notably with her ArtVentures, taking groups to many countries,” according to the release.

She has conducted workshops in Ireland, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Holland, and across the United States.

Watercolor has the reputation for being unforgivable. Artists who have taken her workshops applaud her ability to make watercolor to be do-able, according to the release.

“I took a workshop with Sheila a few years ago and came away believing I could paint in watercolor,” a league member said. “She gives her students inspiration and a belief in their ability. And, she is so much fun to be around.”

Parsons was selected in the Governor’s Awards competition as “Outstanding Individual Artist ” in Arkansas and honored by the Faulkner County Arts Council with a “Lifetime Achievement in the Arts”category.

She is a silver member of the MidSouthern Watercolorists. Her work has been published in art magazines across the nation and included in exhibits at the White House.

Art League officers for the year will be selected at this meeting, according to Vickie Coleman, president.

Members are also reminded to bring a recent painting for the displays at Simmons and Relyance banks, according to Jenny Holley, display chairwoman.

Light refreshments will be served at the meeting and a short business meeting will precede the demonstration, Coleman said.

To see samples of Parsons work, visit SParsons.com.