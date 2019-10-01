Budget meetings will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 and 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Both will be in the Ouachita Activities Building.

The public may watch, but not comment.

The POA’s minimum pay for 2020 will rise 75 cents per hour, from the current $9.25 minimum, to $10. An 8-percent pay hike is proposed for pay grades 2-4.

Arkansas Issue 5 of 2018 raises the state’s minimum wage from $8.50 to $10 on Jan. 1, and the minimum will increase to $11 on Jan. 1, 2021.

Proposed budgets for administration; sales, development and discovery; marketing, golf, food and beverage, recreation and lakes will be discussed Tuesday. Topics for Oct. 2 are public safety, public works and public utilities.

A 2020 budget will be approved by the board at its 9 a.m. Oct. 16 meeting, to be held in the Ouachita Building.

In the POA’s year-to-date fiscal report, overall next excess (deficit) before depreciation increased from the previous year, with 6 divisions showing increased revenue compared to the previous year. Four divisions have lower operating expenses.

As budgeted, expenses rose for planned maintenance activities, particularly in public utilities, chief financial officer Liz Mathis told the board at its September meeting.

Rainfall continues to be blamed for dips in golf and utility income – residents need less water for plants in wet years, as in 2018 and this year.

“Our cash and equity positions remain strong with equity increasing by $1.48 million and total liabilities decreasing over $978,500 in the past year,” Mathis said. “If we continue our balanced approach to improving operating results, building reserves and continuing to repair, rehab and replace our aging assets, our equity position should continue to improve over time.”

Improved lots are at the lowest level of delinquency in 5 years – at 72, it is down by 17 since Jan. 1. Delinquencies on unimproved lots have also declined, from 7,715 to 7,620.

Staff continues to increase in-house collection efforts and third-party efforts, Mathis said. And multi-lot owner litigation continues.

• The number of unproductive lots dropped 18 in August – 11,177 lots were not delivering assessments on Aug. 31.

• 35 new-home permits were approved in the first 8 months, down 11 from 2018. But sales of existing homes are up.

• Net assessment revenue fell $69,553, even with this year’s 2.7-percent hike based on the federal Consumer Price Index-Southern Region.

Among year-to-date amenity stats:

– Attendance at Woodlands Auditorium rose 15.6 percent.

– Coronado Fitness Center usage rose 0.3 percent.

– Golf rounds fell 8.4 percent.

– Losses in POA food and beverage operations rose $42,627.

Budget strategies for 2020, adopted by the board in July, include:

Improved financial return on existing assets, including a Balboa neighborhood renovation and sales strategy, along with plans to increase tournament events and

timber management.

Rooftops that meet market demand. Siega neighborhood, a pocket neighborhood on standard-sized lots that is being developed by Renaissance Homes, is one example.

Managed subsidization, “to reflect the value of each amenity that accrues to all property owners.”

The proposed budget is available under the governance heading in the member section at www.explorethevillage.com. The emerging budget will differ, as the board tabled a full Balboa Golf Course renovation for next year. A smaller level rehabilitation will be conducted.