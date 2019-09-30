The Fort Smith Police Department isn’t kitten you: it has a new member purr-tecting and serving residents.

Pawfficer Fuzz, a Siamese rescue, joined claw enforcement Sept. 4, after months of planning. The idea came because then-Interim Police Chief Danny Baker (who was promoted to chief Friday) received an article from his wife titled “20 things you didn’t know about police cats.”

“He’s my boy. Look at him,” said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell; his duties are now playing with Fuzz and fulfilling media requests. “Don’t let the officers around here fool you, they’ve been by visiting.”

Baker said two people saw Fuzz one day while he visited Robyn Shoptaw’s office. Shoptaw, community relations and crime prevention officer, is Fuzz’s su-paw-visor.

“When people are having a bad day, they go to officer Shoptaw’s office to see the pawfficer,” Baker said. “He’s just a cute little guy. I’m not even a cat person and I love him.”

Fuzz, in his first media interview, said his goals are “meow, meow, meow.” (Translation: to generate paws-itivity, purr-mote safety and achieve world domination).

Shoptaw said Fuzz’s goals fit the role. He will remind residents on social media that purr-glary and driving while intoxicated are not purr-mitted. Nobody wants to land on their feet in jail. He’ll provide education on pet adoption, laws — he’s going to comply with the licensing ordinance as an example — and purr-vide a new way to connect with residents.

“You can talk about that kitten and not hate the police,” Shoptaw said. “If I can connect with you where you’re looking at that cat, and it’s going to put any perception that you had of the police aside because you’re focused on (him), it gives me a different way to communicate with you. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Drawing inspurration from Donut

Gizmo of Chicago, Sergeant Butters of North Carolina, who is temporarily suspended for alleged city-ordered department restructuring, The Captain of Texas and Donut of Michigan are all pawfficers. San Francisco Fire Department previously had a cat named Edna before leadership forced her to leave after an anonymous complaint.

Donut might be the most famous, though, and source of insight for Fuzz’s adoption.

Shoptaw spoke with Meghan Lehman of the Troy Police Department, who provided materials, best practices, support for the impurrtent program and allowed Fort Smith to use the pawfficer term.

Lehman called Donut a “great asset” who helps the department connect with apprehensive people and show a gentler side of the officers.

“I think it’s something fun for people to look forward to, but it also adds real value to the police department,” Lehman said.

Donut paw-ticipates in school visits, Coffee with a Cat, local nonprofit fundraisers, and meetups. Donut rewards kids for good deeds through her “Paws-itivity Program,” Lehman said.

The kitty cop makes appearances on Twitter and Facebook, while having her own Instagram. Some posts are fun, like “Donut stop believing in yourself,” and other posts remind people to wear their seat belts because they don’t have nine lives.

Lehman said Donut's social media messages quantifiably increase the number of people who see safety, crime and emergency messages.

“We’re able to deliver typically boring messages through Donut’s voice and the reach is much bigger because (she) is there,” Lehman said.

Community paw-tnerships

Fuzz’s role wouldn’t be paws-ible without donations of time, money and supplies.

Jen’s Kitty Rehab, local rescue, handpicked five foster cats for the department’s first police a-cat-emy.

Selecting the pawfficer from the first round of candidates was unexpected, Shoptaw said, but Fuzz was purr-fect. Three of the remaining four were adopted by department employees.

“They all were cute, but we narrowed it down to this one and the white one, because we wanted a small kitten and those were the two,” Shoptaw said, saying it was ideal for the cat to grow up at the department.

Jennifer Grayston, Jen’s Kitty Rehab founder, said the idea was perfect to be involved with, because it fit the organization’s mission.

“It took a kitten in need of a home and placed it in capable hands to be rehabilitated,” Grayston said. “I am so happy that this particular kitten gets to go above and beyond doing good for our community. We were honored that the Police Department chose us to work with.”

Grayston’s work couldn’t be done, though, without Eastside Animal Hospital, Glidewell Distributing and Lyons Plumbing and Custom Design sponsoring Fuzz’s care. Shoptaw said donors have gone above and beyond to make the pawfficer program happen at no cost to taxpayers.

“There is no departmental or city money being spent on this animal,” Shoptaw said. “He was actually 100% sponsored before we got him.”

Other cash donations have been received and will need the appurroval of the Board of Directors to be spent. All money will be used for raises for Fuzz — in the form of toys — or litter and food.

Fuzz is still paw-fecting his skills, like using a leash outside the precinct as required by law, and ensuring his carrier has paw-lice lights, but everything’s gone well. He has more fur-riends than can be counted.

“There’s some community support out there for something cute, lighthearted and something you can just smile about,” Shoptaw said. “That’s really what this community needs, if you give it a chance.”

Fuzz will be at events, schools and eventually have his own Instagram. Follow the Fort Smith Police Department Facebook page for updates.