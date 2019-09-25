As expected but now confirmed, Fort Smith pay and benefits lag behind similar Arkansas cities and local organizations.

Blair Johanson, president of the Johanson Group consulting firm, presented findings and recommendations from a pay and benefits study Tuesday at the Board of Directors study session.

The project had five objectives, Johanson said. It sought to maintain a pay scale with equitable salaries based on internal job requirements and comparable positions within the region, evaluate benefits plans, balance a desire to provide competitive pay and maintain fiscal responsibility, have compensation plans that can adjust as the city’s needs change, and attract and retain employees.

Johanson said the study quantified the value of various positions. There are 15 compensable factors looked at in the evaluation — including experience, education, supervisory duties, oversight of funds and capital, human relations, work conditions and physical labor.

A numerical value is assigned to each factor based on what is required for the positions. Final totals for each job determine their financial “value.”

For example, a Utilities Department field employee might have a large number of points for physical demands, working conditions/hazards and machine operations.

These employees are compensated less than department leadership, however, because they are not required to have as much general and managerial experience; education; make contact with city employees and the public; or be responsible for subordinates, funds, equipment and overall departmental end results.

After determining the value for each position, these were graphed onto a scatter plot that looked at actual pay versus its assigned value. This created an average pay line that showed, for the most part, employee compensation increased as job value points rose.

This information was used for comparison with eight comparable Arkansas cities, the Fort Smith Public School District and three additional pay studies, which included other organizations paying payroll taxes.

Fort Smith is overwhelmingly behind its municipal competitors, its own public school system and local organizations, according to Johanson’s comparison chart.

Fayetteville and Bentonville pay on average nearly 8.5% more for comparable jobs. Employees in the state capital make around 7.2% more than Fort Smith city workers.

The chart indicates multiple Northwest Arkansas cities pay on average 5.4% more than Fort Smith does, according to a 2019 evaluation.

Three surveys of Fort Smith-only organizations say pay can range anywhere between 1.9% and 5.3% more than what the city offers. Fort Smith Public Schools pays 3% more for 165 similar positions.

Hot Springs and Jonesboro are the only cities listed where Fort Smith’s average pay is higher.

“Your inability to make adjustments in employees’ pay, the cities in NWA are not comparing against the city of Fort Smith anymore,” Johanson said. “They’re far enough away that it actually pulls down their average.”

At-large Director Neal Martin said some years allowed for small increases while others received none. Martin said he wished that could’ve been consistent, so the city’s compensation would be more comparable to other Arkansas cities.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said Fort Smith is in a “much healthier position” to look at new pay schedules.

Johanson recommended new pay schedules and benefits packages. The recommendations include raising the minimum wage in 2020 to $11, which will go into effect statewide in 2021.

“When you look at the dollars being spent and allocated for adjustment purposes, it’s the lower end that’s actually going to get quite a bit of a benefit of the dollars that we’re talking about,” Johanson.

Grade 1 and 2 entry level employees make less than $11 per hour, while grade A and B firefighters make between $11.23 and $11.83. Increasing the pay schedules to start at $11 should have a larger impact on employees who have fewer job value points, Johanson said.

Geffken said the city has the resources to fund increases but whether they are fully implemented all at once or as a gradual process depends on the budget priorities set by the board and available funds. He expects some sort of increase for all employees to be in the upcoming budget without dipping into the 30% fund balance.

An adjustment to pay scales and benefits for uniformed and non-uniformed employees will cost roughly $3 million. Increases for non-uniformed employees alone are estimated to cost $950,000 to $1 million, Geffken said.

More work needs to be done with each department’s budget and long-term capital improvement plans to determine how to move forward without neglecting equipment and vehicle needs as the city has done in the past.

“We’ve been reactive for so long, I love that the city is trying to be proactive for our needs recently,” At-large Director Robyn Dawson said. “I feel like that’s been something we’ve been able to do better, instead of always trying to rush and put a Band-Aid on. I’m concerned that will stop, however, I think it’s important that we find a way to do this.”

The board is expected to review capital plans next month and discuss the proposed budget in November.