By LEWIS DELAVAN / Staff writer



Hot Springs Village Police Department are investigating a suspicious letter received by a Villager.



Sept. 10

A Villager brought a suspicious letter that she had received to the police station. It is under investigation. No further details are available.

Sept. 11

An officer removed a branch from Sabiote Way at 6:29 a.m.

An eastbound white Buick was reportedly passing vehicles on DeSoto Boulevard near Minorca Road at 3:22 p.m.

A Troza Lane dog owner was told of the Garland County dog ordinance, and the leash policy.

A red car reportedly tailgated in Danville Gate around 8:15 a.m., about 15 minutes before the complaint. The car was not located.

An officer checked on a suspicious Toyota Highlander that was parked at the Hernando Trail crossing on Aguila, reportedly since 3 p.m. Sept. 9. The vehicle was registered to a Garland County resident, but the sheriff’s department checked on the house and said it is vacant. The vehicle was in a hazardous site, but before it could be towed a Hot Springs man had brought gasoline and drove off. He was staying several days at a Village rental. The man had run out of gas, the report said.

A Villager reported a fraudulent $3,317 charge with a cell phone carrier. She never had an account with the carrier, but said several years ago her credit card number had been stolen, and someone hacked into her computer twice early this year.

Sept. 12



Police received a report of two pot-bellied pigs on the lam near Resplandor Way at 9:36 a.m. A responding animal control officer and officer found no swine, but did aid a driver with a flat tire.

After a report of loud music at a Bosque Place construction site at 12:54 p.m., an officer found music at an acceptable level at the time. The job foreman said workers had turned up music when a compressor was in use, but he turned the music back down.

A Tiburon Way resident expressed concern to lakes staff around 5:46 p.m. that lake dredging may have damaged air conditioning coils and sea wall that run into the lake. The complainant said he was unable to see if there was damage because the water was murky from dredging.

Two chihuahuas – one white, one black – were reportedly running loose in the La Mancha Way area at 6:07 p.m.

A Villager who had been beating on a Sandalo Lane door around 11:14 p.m. was found parking at his Vaqueria Lane home. The victim did not want to press charges, but the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.

An officer moved a 1-gallon tar can to the roadside near the Camino Road-Barcelona Road intersection.

A southbound motorist told police he ran off a Balearic Road curve south of DeSoto Boulevard, while going 45-50 mph, with the vehicle rolling on its side before ending upright at an embankment around 4:16 p.m. Damage: $5,000.

A Villager with a new pacemaker died unexpectedly at her home.

Sept. 13

A Shih Tzu dog reportedly was loose in the Vaqueria Lane area.

A Fresca Lane resident told police someone in a black SUV was taking pictures of all the townhouses around 10:33 a.m.

A parked Nissan SUV suffered $500 damage, thought to have occurred on Sept. 5 or earlier. The report did not list the address.

A patrolling officer found a dead deer in the middle of Camino Road, east of Barcelona Road, at 7:26 p.m.

A Toyota Prius reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 8:27 p.m.

Sept. 14

After a report of a reckless driver in a silver pickup on Calella Road at 3:13 p.m., an officer drove to the owner’s home, where the driver said he had dropped his cell phone while driving.

A cream-colored Infiniti reportedly was all over the road near the intersection of DeSoto and Calella.

A patrolling officer told a dog owner on Coronado boat ramp at 7:27 p.m. her dog needed to be on a leash or electronic leash. He also gave her a copy of the Garland County dog ordinance.

A Valedero Lane resident said a Pelican ice chest was taken from his work truck. It is Mossy Oak in color, with orange handles, and about 48-52 quarts in size.

Two children were reportedly driving a golf cart on DeSoto Boulevard near Los Lagos with no lights at 7:32 p.m.

An officer heard barking dogs at 8:30 p.m. at a back deck on Excelos Lane. No one answered the door, but she left a copy of the noise ordinance.

The fire department and police responded to an Aldaya Lane fire, where coals in a grill caused a back porch fire.

Sept. 15

A red Honda Civic did not properly check in the West Gate at 8:57 a.m.

A westbound white pickup truck on West Villena Drive was reportedly driven erratically at 12:19 p.m.

An injured deer was reportedly in the road near the Barcelona Road-Castano Drive intersection at 7:53 p.m., but it was not located.

After 10:04 p.m., bail bondsmen attempted to serve a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant on Romera Lane. The suspect was not found, but bondsmen learned where the 24-year-old man could be picked up in Hot Springs. On Sept. 16 the suspect pleaded guilty in Garland County District Court to the original misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, along with failure-to-appear charges; receiving a year’s jail sentence, with 305 days suspended (he must serve 60 days.)

Sept. 16

A black GMC pickup reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 11:34 a.m.

An officer controlled traffic on Fresno Road, west of Camino Road, around 1:16 p.m. A boat and trailer came off a vehicle and remained about 2 feet on the road.

The dispatcher saw a large semi-truck sitting at Cortez Gate and asked an officer to respond at 2:12 p.m. The responding officer saw a semi-truck with an oversized bulldozer on Carmona Road, but found no truck nor damage at the gate.

Sept. 17

A patrolling officer saw two small black dogs with collars loose near Isabella boat ramp shortly after midnight, but was unable to catch either one. They are believed to belong to an off-property resident.

An officer responded to a report of loud bass music in the El Espinar Lane area at 1:27 a.m., but heard nothing.

A Villager died of a heart attack at Balboa Pro Shop around 11:45 a.m.

After a westbound car on DeSoto swerved at 1:26 p.m., causing a police unit to swerve to avoid a collision, the officer turned around, and received a call about the erratic driver before he was able to stop the Cadillac at Toledo Drive. The driver said she was in her first dose of chemotherapy. She received a ride home, and another officer drove her car home.

An unknown man reportedly knocked on a Fenix Drive door at 7:51 p.m., then walked off.