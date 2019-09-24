THEFTS

MEANDERING WAY, 9500 BLOCK: A black Jeep hardtop valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH SIXTH STREET, 4100 BLOCK: A 2007 Silverado truck valued at $6,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 34TH STREET, 5000 BLOCK: Property valued at $1,460, including a MacBook, was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

NORTH O STREET, 3500 BLOCK: An aggravated assault was reported to Fort Smith police.

GARRISON AVENUE, 900 BLOCK: A second-degree domestic battery was reported to Fort Smith police.

CHARLES DOUGLAS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault following a domestic disturbance call in the 1300 bloc of North Greenwood Avenue.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

CHARLES EDWARD WEATHERS OF HACKETT was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, including a pipe and “tooter," as well as a small weight scale and simultaneous possession of an instrument of crime during a reported robbery at the E-Z Mart, 8401 U.S. 271 S. Weathers also had two credit cards that were not his, according to the police report.

ROBYN RENEE MOORE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and Failure to pay fine after police found her in a ditch with a syringe in her purse in the 4900 block of Midland Boulevard. En route to the county jail, Moore vomited in the car and told the arresting officer she had swallowed heroine and Fentanyl. She was transported to a local hospital.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

SONTEA RASHAD POTER-WILSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree domestic battery in the 400 block of North Albert Pike and was banned from the property.

MICHELLE JANE JONES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic battery in the 500 block of South 20th Street after being accused of punching a man in the face who had responded to a cry for help from his neighbor who said Jones had threatened to kill her.

REBECKHA GRACE DAVENPORT OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault and public intoxication after being banned from The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., after she was accused of spitting on one of the band members and then accused of spitting on the arresting officer while in the patrol car.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

MATTHEW CHARLES BROCATO OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, according to a police report.