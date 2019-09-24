Recently, 2 of the subcommittees created by the Comprehensive Master Plan Advisory Committee met.

These were the growth and community development subcommittee, with members Keith Keck, Clint Blackman, Rolland White, Jody Latham, and Tom Heau, and the governance and economic development subcommittee, with members, Keith Keck, Nikki Choyce, Jody Latham and Clint Blackman.

Each subcommittee began an item-by-item review of recommendations listed in the implementation tables on pages 254-286 of the CMP that related broadly to each of the groups.

To read the items reviewed, the CMP may be found on the Property Owners’ Association website, explorethevillage.com. Click on member resources, hover the mouse over governance on the menu bar at the top, and select governing documents in the drop-down menu, then select and open the CMP.

In both subcommittees, the initial review concerned whether the items were already completed, had been assigned to the correct committee or subcommittee, and whether the goal of each of the items was short- medium- or long-term. The growth and community development group considered 47 items, and the governance and economic development subcommittee reviewed 46.

The implementation items covered by the growth and community development subcommittee were items relating to matters concerning aspects of community growth, including easements, rights of way, development options, tree retention, protective covenant revisions and similar physical impediments to development of lots within the Village.

The 47 items reviewed, with recommended actions were: short-term 8.4.2, 8.6.5, 1.2.3, 1.2.4, and 8.6.4; short- to medium-term: 3.1.1 and 9.6.2. Long-term items were: 3.4.3, 3.4.4, 6.3.5, 6.3.3, 2.4.5, 5.2.4, 6.3.1, 8.4.5, 9.6.1 and 9.8.3. Additionally, these items were to be referred to other committees or departments: to the Architectural Control committee: 8.7.2, 8.1.2, and 8.7.1, to Cooper Communities, Inc.: 1.2.1, 8.4.3 and 8.4.4; to CMPAC marketing subcommittee: 3.1.5, 6.3.2 and 2.4.4; to public services: 8.6.3. This item was considered part of suspension strategy: 9.1.2. The following were determined to be ongoing: 8.4.7, 9.3.3, 9.3.4, and 3.6.7. These are completed: 8.1.4, 9.8.4, 8.1.1 and 8.2.1; These 2 were outside of CMPAC responsibilities: 2.5.1 and 2.5.2. And, items 8.2.3 and 2.5.4 needed additional information.

The 46 items reviewed by the governance and economic development subcommittee concerned changes recommended to governing documents, including changes to POA bylaws, policies and protective covenants, to enable implementation of other recommendations in the CMP. In this meeting, Choyce noted that many of the items reviewed should be considered short-term even if the long-term development projects that rely on those items may not occur for many years in the future.

These items were considered short-term: 1.2.9, 1.3.1, 3.1.3, 1.6.2, and 3.1.6. Item 2.2.1 was considered medium-term. These were long-term: 8.5.1,3.5.1, 3.5.1, 3.5.3, 3.6.2, 3.6.3, 3.3.1, 3.3.2, 3.5.4, 7.7.1 and 9.9.1. These items were considered ongoing: 1.2.13, 2.3.1, 2.3.2 and 3.4.1. These items were considered completed: 1.2.2, 1.2.10, 3.2.2, 1.5.2. 3.4.2 and 8.6.1, while these were considered on hold pending a decision in Garner case: 1.2.5, 1.2.6, 1.2.7, 1.5.1, and 1.2.12. Item 3.1.4 was referred to CCI.

These items were reviewed, but without firm determinations: 1.6.1, 8.1.5, 8.1.6, 9.4.1, 9.4.2 1.3.2, 3.2.3, 3.2.4 and 5.9.1 Item 8.5.1 was to be referred to the CMPAC communications subcommittee.

Currently there are 4 subcommittees within the CMPAC, which include the ones reported here, along with a marketing subcommittee and a communications subcommittee.