Fort Smith directors are expected to discuss a salary and benefits study at its next study session.

According to a memo from Human Resources Director Rick Lolley to City Administrator Carl Geffken, one of the spending priorities of the board for the 2020 budget is a pay increase for employees citywide and retention. His department worked with a longtime consultant with the city to look at the city’s existing salary structure and benefits offerings and compare them to similar public and private organizations.

“Johnson Group has worked with the city of Fort Smith since 1995. They are an Arkansas-based management and human resources consulting services company, providing human resources and compensation consulting services since 1973,” Lolley wrote. “Since 2010, Johnson Group has completed the annual Arkansas Municipal League compensation and benefits survey and report.”

The consultant’s president and principal partner, Blair Johanson, will present his findings to the board Tuesday.

He will also share “recommendations to the board as city administration seeks direction from the board on pay and fringe benefits,” Lolley said.

Five Fort Smith department heads since April have left their positions for jobs elsewhere.

Police Chief Nathaniel Clark resigned in March, before leaving for a job near Atlanta in April.

Director of Development Services Wally Bailey submitted his resignation at the beginning of June to take a lower-stress and smaller-scale job. He is now the Planning Director in Van Buren.

Finance Director Jennifer Walker submitted her resignation letter in June before departing at the end of July. Walker was director for five years before taking another finance job in Aspen, Colorado.

Streets and Traffic Control Director George Allen left for a similar position in a county in the south after a little more than a year in Fort Smith.

Finally, Utilities Director Jerry Walters left a little more than a week ago for a position in Germany with the U.S. Army.

These departures do not include other city employees who have recently left or department heads who left prior to Clark. Both the Fort Smith Police Department and Utilities Department have seen significant turnover in the last several years, Clark and Walters previously told the board.

Both former directors believed it was due to the pay they received compared to employees doing similar work at other companies.

Walters previously said this was seen most often with field workers who did a lot of manual labor for the department.

According to Indeed, standard patrol officers in Fort Smith make approximately $38,000 per year. Officers in Little Rock and northwest Arkansas make roughly $5,000 more per year for a total topping $43,000.

The salary and benefits study is supposed to give a comprehensive look at all departments and get comparisons for them.

The board will meet at noon Tuesday in the Community Room of the Fort Smith Public Library.