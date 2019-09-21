A new pet licensing ordinance is now in effect, but the process to license dogs and cats is still in the works.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved on Aug. 6 a licensing ordinance before approving a new version on Aug. 20. The ordinance, which outlines license requirements, fees, penalties and exemptions, took effect Friday. The administrative processes and procedures were supposed to be decided separately; these are still being determined.

According to a press release, the city published a request for proposals on Sept. 4 seeking a vendor that specializes in pet licensing. Two have been received and the city will select one in the coming weeks.

Residents will see information once the vendor is selected about how to license their pets.

“We value the community’s patience and support with the city and our Animal Control unit as we’ve prepared and readied the department for this new undertaking,” Interim Police Chief Danny Baker said in a statement. “We are excited for this opportunity to serve the city’s animal population and the people who care so deeply for them.”

Once a vendor is selected, residents are expected to have multiple options as to where they can license their pets.

Personal computers, licensed veterinary offices, Kitties and Kanines Shelter, Kitties and Kanines Clinic, and some city offices could all be locations for licensing.

Locations for registration have not been finalized, though, and could change as each company has different processes and tools. More specific information will be released once the vendor is chosen and any tools and software are prepared for use.

The release states information will be made available to residents via news media, the Fort Smith Police Department, Animal Control unit, Fort Smith Animal Services Advisory Board, Kitties and Kanines, and other partners.

Baker told the Times Record in August he doesn’t expect the ordinance to make a big difference in operations.

“Our job is not to remove and eliminate the animal population from the city,” Baker said at the time. “Our job is to reunite pets with their owners and do things that help reduce those strays, the nuisance animals that nobody wants to claim.”

While some residents are concerned about being fined if their pets get out, the goal is to only punish habitual offenders. Animal Control would like to identify a dog or cat, take it home and never have to deal with it again without fines ever being involved.

Once the registration procedures are complete, they will be available on the city and Police Department websites and Facebook pages.