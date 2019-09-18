Eleven local schools, clubs and businesses were recognized following the 81st annual Faulkner County Fair Parade for their creativity and ability to showcase this year’s theme: “LEGO to the Faulkner County Fair.”

The parade made its way across downtown Conway on Tuesday, kicking off a week of fair fun.

Thousands lined the streets as hundreds of floats, school marching bands, varying business representatives, fire departments, pageant winners and many others made their way through downtown Conway, showcasing what makes them unique while finding a way to highlight the parade’s theme.

Guy-Perkins Elementary School was awarded the first-place title in the elementary schools competition this year.

Putting the float together and partaking in the annual fair parade was a great experience for all faculty and school families involved, Guy-Perkins Elementary Principal Tammy Murry told the Log Cabin Democrat.

“The teachers and volunteers did a great job putting the float together,” she said. “It is always a great day when we have parents, teachers and students working together to celebrate our school.”

In the secondary schools category, Conway Christian placed first and the Compass Academy placed second.

Four floats placed in the commercial floats category:

Lee Ann’s Fine Jewelry was the first-place finisher. Claassen’s Vintage Market placed second. Grand Master Hans was the third-place finisher. Sunshine Academy placed fourth.

Participating in the 2019 Faulkner County Fair Parade was a spur-of-the-moment decision for the Claassens. However, Mark Claassen said he and his father enjoyed creating their float — a John Deer Gator with a wagon painted to match.

The two created the built over a two-day period, painting the wagon and carefully choosing items that showcased what their vintage market is all about.

“We didn’t register until we were in the line,” Claassen told the Log Cabin. “I had a blast riding through the parade.”

Claassen said he and his father were shocked to hear they placed second in the commercial float division but that he was glad they decided to participate.

There were three top finishers in the non-commercial floats division:

The Faulkner County Library was the first-place finisher. Cub Scout Pack 71 earned a second place. The Vilonia Youth Football team earned a third-place finish.

Faulkner County Fair Parade Committee Chair Rick Sublett said parade participants “all did a great job on their floats.”

While attendance was a little low this year, likely due to the heat, Sublett said “everyone had a great time.”

The parade kicks off a week of fair fun, he said, adding that arm band night will be featured again on Thursday night as well as from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Children from across the county have worked hard to prepare their livestock and create crafts along with other pieces in the months leading up to the fair. Sublett said the Faulkner County Fair allows residents to see the fruits of the county’s youth labor come together during one week-long event.

The Arkansas Arts Center will have a mobile exhibit and there also will be various attractions at the midway. The Conway Expo Center is filled with vendors, Sublett said, adding that there is “a little bit of everything” all families can enjoy.

“We have a lot to offer,” he said. “There’s great rides, great food and if you want to come out and spend money, you can, but there’s so much to do for free here, too.”

Those who placed in the elementary schools, secondary schools and non-commercial floats divisions will receive their monetary rewards through the mail, Sublett said.

The annual fair runs through Saturday. Armbands will be available Thursday evening and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at $25 each. Tickets can be purchased individually for $1, or at $19 for 20 or $37 for 40.

The midway opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday. The fairgrounds open at 8 a.m. each day. There is no admission charge to the fair, but parking is $5 per vehicle.

