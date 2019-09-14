Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to attend the RuralRISE 2019 Summit at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Generator, a project of Go Forward Pine Bluff, and a coalition of partners, will host the second annual RuralRISE National Entrepreneurship Summit from Sept. 17-19.

Rural leaders from across the country will gather at the Convention Center to address challenges and opportunities facing rural entrepreneurs, according to a news release.

“The national event will draw participants from throughout the United States, and is focused on building rural entrepreneurial ecosystems, driving economic prosperity, and supporting doers and innovators in rural communities across America,” according to a news release.

Attendees will have the opportunity to collaborate with other entrepreneurial leaders from across the country to seek out practical, scalable and replicable solutions to drive real results in rural American communities.

Details: RuralRISE.org .