Although Booneville’s one percent sales tax did not top the $60,000 mark in August, collections are still more than 4.1 percent ahead of the 2018 pace.

City officials were remitted $57,718.08 last week for its sales tax, pushing the year-to-date total to more than $474,000, which keeps the total on pace to surpass the $700,000 mark for the year.

The August receipt from State Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s office down 7.7 percent from July and were essentially flat in comparison — 0.5 percent more — to August of 2018.

Under the current distribution formula of the tax a city improvement account receives 30 percent of the collections and the police department another 22 percent. The fire department and Area Agency/Senior Center get 10 percent each; the airport 7 percent; the street department, parks commission and animal control 5 percent each; the BDC/Chamber 4 percent and the Oak Hill Cemetery fund 2 percent.

The sales tax was approved by city voters for a fourth five-year period in 2015. City officials have started looking into the process to ask voters to renew the tax for a fifth term.

In addition to the two one percent sales taxes collected by the City of Booneville — one is dedicated to the operation of Mercy Hospital here — purchases in the city are subjected to two cents on the dollar for Logan County.

One half cent was approved in 2016 to build and equip with another half cent approved to at the same time to maintain a new jail in the county.

Construction costs of the facility was covered by two bond issues totaling $12.1 million.

With $92,130.27 remitted to the county in July, the taxes have taken in more than $2.81 million to date.

In 2019 the tax has taken in $672,256.50, which is an increase of 0.2 percent over the first eight months of 2018.