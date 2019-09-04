Josh Mahony, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Arkansas, will hold a campaign kickoff event in Fort Smith on Thursday.

Mahony will face U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, in the 2020 general election.

The event will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clayton House, 514 N. Sixth St., with a formal address scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m.

Mahony’s official statewide launch in late July included more than a dozen campaign stops throughout the state.

Mahony is a native Arkansan, longtime business owner and natural resources executive. He served as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress in Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018, receiving 8,453 votes, or 29.03%, in Sebastian County, according to the county clerk. Mahony resides in Fayetteville with his wife, Rhianon.

Mahony's campaign website says he’s "familiar with the challenges facing entrepreneurs and local businesses, from rising healthcare costs to attracting and retaining a skilled workforce. He understands the frustrations of having to watch billion-dollar companies get tax breaks while mom and pop shops get crumbs."

The 2018 election against Womack was his first in state politics. He ran in the most Republican Congressional district in the state, he says, and "made positive gains for the Democratic Party during the race by adding 17,000 more voters" and "energizing and engaging the activist base in a demographically changing part of the state."

Since the 2018 election, Mahony and his campaign staff say they have "continued working to build a better Arkansas." Mahony is the founder of the New Leaders Council – Arkansas Chapter, which looks to "recruit and train progressive millennial leaders that will one day be the next candidates, political entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders of Arkansas."

Cotton received 20,573 votes, or 64.58%, in the 2014 general election against incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor of the Democratic Party. Pryor received 9,870 votes, or 30.98%. In the 2012 election for the 4th Congressional District House seat, Cotton received 4,079 votes, or 79.42 percent, in Sebastian County with his Democratic opponent, state Sen. Gene Jeffress, receiving 925 votes, or 18%.