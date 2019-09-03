The new Crawford County Clerk has laid out what she hopes to accomplish during her tenure.

Tuesday is Van Buren resident Jo Wester's first business day as Crawford County Clerk after being sworn into the position by County Judge Dennis Gilstrap on Aug. 26. Wester took office on Saturday, according to Elaine Stanfield, administrative assistant to the Crawford County Judge.

Wester was appointed to fill the county clerk position through a resolution approved by the Crawford County Quorum Court during its regular meeting Aug. 19. She will serve until the term of her predecessor, Teresa Armer-Cobbe, expires Dec. 31, 2022. Armer-Cobbe announced her resignation effective June 30 at 11:59 p.m. during the Quorum Court's June 17 meeting. A subcommittee consisting of seven county justices of the peace was formed July 9 to go through the list of candidates to fill the county clerk position. Six of the 10 candidates who applied would go on to be interviewed by the subcommittee, which afterward recommended Wester.

A Republican, Wester said she has 38 years of experience in state and county government processes. During those years, Wester worked for the Arkansas Department of Health. The positions she held included administrator of the Sebastian County Health Unit, a lead clerical supervisor in Crawford County and a regional team leader to the director of the region for Sebastian, Crawford, Scott and Franklin counties. Wester retired in June 2018.

"My first priority (as county clerk) would be to familiarize myself with the county budget since that is fast approaching the deadline time, and those processes, and to get that completed in a timely manner," Wester said.

Wester said she is confident the staff in the county clerk's office is going to be a great asset to her during this process. She applied for the county clerk position because she feels like she has a servant heart and Crawford County needs someone like that.

"I mean, there were many changes that I heard about that needed to be made, but I don't feel that I can make those changes until I worked along beside the staff that are already in place there and have more factual and educated plans of knowing what those changes needed to be," Wester said. "I'm very excited and looking forward to serving the people of Crawford County, and I always welcome comment from the community, from staff, for needs that need to be addressed."

After the 2020 budget is completed, Wester will get herself trained in all the functions of the county clerk's office so she can work alongside the office staff. She also believes the cross-training of employees is important. She said everyone in that office should know every job there.

Wester previously ran against Armer-Cobbe for the Crawford County Clerk position during the May 22, 2018, primary election. The current yearly salary of the position is $51,560.37, according to Linda Horton, chief deputy of the Crawford County Clerk's Office.