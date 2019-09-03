Arkansas State Police are continuing to investigate an incident in which a man reportedly fled during a traffic stop in Crawford County on Sunday.

An Arkansas State Trooper stopped a vehicle with a man believed to be wanted on multiple criminal warrants along U.S. 71 at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas State Police public information officer Bill Sadler said via email.

While attempting to take the person, Bryan Dale Smith, 38, into custody, Smith was able to get back to the vehicle and flee, the report states.

A short pursuit then took place along U.S. 71, which carried onto Dow Jones Road. Smith later fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended by state police, the report states.

An investigation is continuing to confirm the chain of events leading up to the apprehension, Sadler said. Smith was taken to the Crawford County Detention Center.

A Crawford County Detention Center deputy on Monday said Smith is being held on an assist outside agency warrant out of Johnson County, an Alma warrant for criminal summons and suspicion of attempted capital murder, first-degree battery on law enforcement officer, fleeing, driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hartman is listed as Smith's place of residence on the Crawford County Sheriff's Office website.