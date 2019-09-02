Following a lengthy discussion regarding his position as county attorney during a special-called Faulkner County Quorum Court meeting last week, David Hogue has resigned.

The Aug. 27 special meeting was called to discuss the pros and cons of keeping the county attorney’s position as is, moving the service over to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office or subcontracting attorneys to represent the county’s needs.

During the meeting, Hogue said on the record that he attempted to talk with each of the justices of the peace for “several months” prior to the emergency meeting because he wanted to step down from his full-time position to a part-time position with the county. Hogue also offered to service the county through a subcontracted position by opening his own, private firm that would allow him to pursue other cases he felt he had a humanitarian calling to take on.

The special meeting was called after Hogue was taken to the emergency room as the regularly-scheduled meeting began the week before.

A resignation letter signed Thursday states Hogue will ultimately resign from his position “effective September 28, 2019.”

Hogue was hired on as the county’s civil attorney by former-Faulkner County Judge Preston Scroggin five years ago.

Through the years, Hogue said he has added a significant amount of duties to the county attorney’s plate.

“So I have invested myself into this job. Poured myself into it. I have taken on the responsibilities that were prescribed by law, and then added some because no one else was doing it, and then added some more simply for the general benefit of the county,” Hogue wrote in his resignation letter. “I have made myself available for county business at most hours of the day and night and answered calls and emails from roadsides while on vacation, and from a stretcher in an emergency room only recently.”

While he has made himself available around the clock, Hogue said he would like to shift his focus to the individuals who have reached out to him for assistance. These cases would include a terrorist victim from Nigeria seeking reparations for injuries inflicted by Boko Haram as well as a group of individuals that feels it was discriminated against by a business based on the group’s religious views.

Hogue had proposed the Faulkner County Quorum Court hire him in a subcontracted manner to allow him to open a private firm in order to serve both the needs of the county while also allowing him to represent other individuals. The soon-to-be-former county attorney said he would not be able to take on these types of cases as long as he was employed full time by the county.

During the special-called meeting, Hogue also proposed having the Quorum Court bump his position to a part-time spot so that they could hire another attorney for him to train as he phased out of his current role.

In his resignation letter, Hogue pointed out that the special-called meeting ultimately cost county taxpayers $5,161. While no direct decision was made last week, Justice of the Peace Steve Goode was prepared to introduce an ordinance that would move the county attorney’s position under the Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s wing. However, the proposal will instead go before the Personnel Committee Sept. 10 before being re-introduced before the full quorum during its next regular meeting on Sept. 17.

“I am stretched too thin. I have received too little response, too late, to my requests at solving my problem. The responses I have received have been, from my perspective, proposals to rearrange political power in a way that solves none of the problems I presented,” Hogue’s resignation letter reads in part. “On August 27, the Quorum Court had a special meeting to address this and another issue, at an expense of $5,161 to the taxpayers. I heard loudly and clearly that I can easily be replaced by the prosecutor’s office, where the attorneys are funded by the state instead of the county. This could save the county almost $200,000 — my department’s present budget.”

Should the position be moved under the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s wing, 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews said a single attorney from the Faulkner County office would have to be dedicated solely to the county attorney’s duties and would not be able to focus on the criminal docket.

Crews provides representation on a county attorney’s level in Van Buren and Searcy counties. The two counties are also part of the 20th Judicial District.

Having the county attorney’s position would not necessarily change where the current county attorney’s office is located, Goode said.

“I don’t think we would move [the office],” he said adding that he believes an attorney should be in charge of selecting the next Faulkner County civil attorney. “Nothing to me would change other than who hires the county attorney when Counselor Hogue leaves. And, we would get some added benefit by having an additional layer of attorneys.”

While the other attorneys at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have a criminal focus, Goode said he believes it would help by having “that extra layer of attorneys” present.

Several of the justices of the peace were against hiring attorneys to serve the county in a subcontracted manner as Hogue had proposed.

Goode said he and other JPs were uncomfortable with this idea because the county “need[s] someone on this campus day in and day out.”

If officials are unable to reach a decision regarding the future of the county attorney’s position prior to Hogue’s resignation, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker said attorney Mark Whitmore with the Association of Arkansas Counties would assist the county until the position was filled.

During the Aug. 27 special-called meeting, Hogue had proposed a transitional period that would allow him to train an incoming attorney as he phased out of his current role. However, in his resignation letter, he apologized for making the proposal.

“I see now that I was arrogant in thinking that I was so vital that I should stay on to try to facilitate a smooth transition of my workload or to interview successors. Although I offered this as a service — a courtesy — I now understand how completely unnecessary my continued efforts along those lines have been,” the letter reads. “I offer my apology for such foolishness.”

