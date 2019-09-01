Hot Springs Village Police Department made a felony domestic battery arrest in the past week.

Aug. 20

A Sierra Way man flagged down a patrolling officer at 1 a.m. and said his black-and-white chihuahua got out when he took the trash out. The dog was not immediately found.

A driver was cited for failure to yield after pulling out from Asturias Drive in front of a northbound vehicle on Balearic Road. Damage: $3,000, $1,000

An animal-control officer left water for a dog on Alcantara Lane that did not have food or water at 9:17 a.m. However, the dog did not appear to be malnourished.

The fire department and police went to a fire in the 100 block of Arias Way shortly after noon. Cause of the fire was not immediately known.

A Pego Way resident arriving home saw an Ola meter truck in the driveway, and a white male ran from behind the house and drove off. Calling the office, she was told if it were a company visit, the worker would be in a bright green shirt. He was wearing street clothes, and was described as 5-10, 160 lbs. And her meter is in her front yard, so there was no reason for him to be in back, she told police.

Aug. 21

An officer assisted the Arkansas Division of Community Correction in apprehending Marcus Jonathan Hill, 21. He was taken into custody around 2:13 p.m. on DeSoto Boulevard near Balearic Road without incident.

A motorist said at 7 p.m. a southbound green Ford truck on Highway 7 ran him off the road, nearly causing him to overturn. He followed the truck onto Glazy Peau Road, until it turned off from there.

Police were called to Balboa Beach at 7:04 p.m. after a complainant reported seeing 2 naked people on the picnic table at the beach. Responding officers saw a man standing up and a woman in a swimsuit lying down on a bench. The man pulled his shorts up from mid-thigh, but insisted they had fallen down as he stood up, and both denied performing any sexual acts in public and said they were just there to hang out. The man was told that displaying his buttocks in public was at least, disorderly conduct. Both were told that criminal charges could be filed for performing sexual acts in public.

Police sawed up a tree around 9:38 p.m. that had blocked Viajero Drive and Raso Way.

Aug. 22

A complainant building a house on Piocha Lane told police three boxes of concrete anchor bolts were missing. She had a recent dispute with a concrete worker and told him not to come back, but she is not sure who took the bolts. Loss: $150

An officer went to an Almazon Way estate sale and asked for several specific vehicles to be moved.

Aug. 23

A townhouse owner told police he had hired a man to renovate his townhouse for $27,000 within a 4-week period last May. The owner, who lives in Mexico, said he had allowed the worker to live there while performing the work, and has paid $25,000, but the man did not do the work and continues to live there, performing work elsewhere. He was told it was a civil issue and he would need to pursue eviction to have the man removed.

A Ribera Way resident said a boater fishing near her dock refused to leave around noon when she asked him to move along, and he said mean things apparently trying to hurt her feelings. She was told he did not break any law fishing near her dock, but she said she did not want him fishing nearby when she was relaxing and eating lunch. She believes the boater lives on the lake.

A vehicle apparently dented a new Balboa Way mailbox in the past day.

Police received a report at 4:03 p.m. of an injured baby deer between DeSoto Boulevard mile markers 9 and 10, but it was not located.

A gasoline-powered leaf blower found in Zarpa Lane was placed in lost-and-found.

West Gate staff confiscated a work pass from a woman who said it was her father’s, and she was going to Balboa beach.

Two dogs were reportedly loose on South Barcelona Road at 7:02 p.m. One was reportedly dragging a leash or chain from its collar.

A patrolling officer found a dumped bathtub in the road at Soria Way and Aragon Way at 7:48 p.m., and notified public works.

Aug. 24

Police went to a verbal domestic disturbance on Rio Place at 1:16 a.m.

An officer told a Castano Drive resident, who had a barking dog, about the Garland County noise ordinance at 2:16 a.m.

Someone sprayed graffiti on a DeSoto Golf Course halfway house between 9 p.m. Aug. 23 and 5:45 a.m. today.

A Villager said Microsoft scam $300 rebate for expiring technical support, told accidentally transferred $10,000 into his account.

A man was reportedly hitting a woman in a parking lot of a Highway 7 business, but both were gone when an officer arrived. Wagon Wheel Vet

A restaurant owner told a golfer he was not welcome in the restaurant, and he reportedly became irate and loudly profane. He was presented a copy of a no-trespass notice, but the owner was told he could be in the golf pro shop, which is in the building.

An officer assisted Garland County Sheriff’s Department after a report of two people trying to break into a building into the 3300 block of Highway 7.

After a 911 hangup call on Porrino Lane at 7:45 p.m., with the sound of glass breaking, police found a domestic disturbance, with one woman receiving injuries to her hand and face, and the other receiving forearm and stomach injuries. Billie Thornton, 29, and Kathleen Haywood, 60, were each arrested for third-degree battery and taken to Garland County jail. Thornton’s charge was upgraded to second-degree battery due to Haywood’s age. While Garland County deputies were searching Thornton, they found two grams of a white crystal-like substance, which she said was methamphetamine. It also field tested for meth. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 25

After an 8:38 a.m. call, an officer found two empty water bottles and to-go trays from Olive Garden dumped on Rocoso Drive, near the trailhead. No identifying marks were found with the litter.

A patrolling officer found graffiti on Ponderosa Lane at 3:22 p.m.