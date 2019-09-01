Rejecting mediocrity and pushing for improvement, is the key to moving forward, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association chief executive officer Lesley Nalley told the board of directors at the board’s August meeting.

“My approach is to reject mediocrity and push ourselves beyond where we’ve been, a critical element in addressing broken funding models,” Nalley said in her year-to-date financial overview.

Some prefer “safe” budgets, but she seeks to push the Village forward, she said.

Challenging, but reasonable, revenue projections are crucial, she said, also thanking the 2020 budget advisory committee for its work.

One constant is the POA’s commitment to gates. “Rumors about current POA leadership looking to eliminate the gates or fail to staff them are false,” Nalley said.

The Village is deeply dependent on good weather and strong amenity usage, she said. Rainfall has exceeded annual averages the past two years, reducing golf income and leading to lower water sales.

She updated the board on 2020 strategies. “We have four funding mechanisms: general assessments, amenity fees, service/utility usage fees and POA-owned lot sales. General assessments are insufficient and below market value,” she said.

“However, voters rejected (in a Nov. 30, 2018 member election) giving the board the authority to increase general assessments up to 5 percent annually without a property owner vote. This would have allowed a more gradual closing of the gap.”

The Village is at a crossroads between those who would like to see it continue with its current amenity portfolio and those who feel the POA should be “cutting expenses to include forgoing amenity replacements. The pool decision is a prime example of this ongoing debate,” she said.

Staff does not recommend general or special assessment increase votes next year.

Nalley said the next step is to adequately communicate and categorize various needs, reaching a consensus with property-owner input through POA committees.

“Given a clear understanding that our revenue-to-expense/capital gap will continue to widen by sheer inflation, a vote of either a special assessment for specific uses – yet to be identified – or general assessment increase should be considered for 2021, after the community has been well educated on the infrastructure needs, their input is gathered and a subsidy policy is established,” she said.

For 2020, the staff is proposing a mix of amenity sponsorships, golf surcharges, long-term debt and planned water-rate hikes, as well as an expectation of incremental revenue from home construction, she said.

Amenities are central to future decisions. Nalley recommends the board adopt amenity subsidy policies by next April, to aid in 2021 budget planning. “The CMP advisory committee could offer the board and staff tremendous expertise and assistance with this process,” she said.

A balance must be found between “community value” funded through the assessment, and user value funded through fees. All property owners benefit from the community’s amenities as a whole, but not everyone applies the same value. Some even place no value on a given amenity.

“Additionally, we have a long history of people who don’t live in the Village, but financially support it and those who only use our amenities as a visitor,” she said.

“Currently, more than half the community’s assessment plus visitor usage fee revenues fall into this category.”

One goal of recent years was reducing the annual golf subsidy to $1 million, targeting a reduction to $1.5 million by 2020. “Having heard from our large-scale planned community counterparts that their average per-course golf subsidy is $250,000, there appears to be no way to achieve such an arbitrary subsidy reduction without closing courses, and we all understand the significant ramifications of such a decision,” she said. The POA operates eight golf courses.

Nalley recommends a 2-pronged approach to increasing golf usage: a residential marketing plan to build out currently unimproved golf course lots, and an in-house visitor golf marketing strategy. “With appreciation, our Troon marketing agreement will sunset Dec. 31,” she said.

The CEO’s full report, along with other financial and amenity reports, can be read in the August board packet under the governance heading in the member area at www.explorethevillage.com.





