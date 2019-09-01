Next week will be my final veteran column for the Voice and you loyal readers. It will be about my 2 favorite veterans, my father and our son – U.S. Army Private First Class Clarence Richard Meek and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jeffrey Alan Meek. If my math is correct, it will be stories numbers 363 and 364.

I sincerely thank all the veterans that sat with me on that red couch in our living room. You veterans changed my life. You are the reason I became a “newspaper guy” and I’m sorry I didn’t get to others of you to share your story with our readers, and to preserve it for you. I salute your courage and devotion to country. Best of luck to all of you who wore the uniform. You will be in me and Jeanne’s hearts forever.