As some of you know, I lost my wife about 2 years ago and decided to move back to Illinois to be close to my family. Since I have closed on my house there and moved to Bloomington, Illinois, I no longer have a financial interest in the Village or as a southerner would say, “I don’t have a dog in the hunt.”

I was a member of ACC for 7 years and a POA board director for 2.5 years. During that time period I got to know the last 4 general managers/CEO’s. I just want to say that the present CEO without a doubt is the best manager the Village has had during my 15-year stay in the Village.

When I first was elected to the board, the Village was in a financial crisis, having to borrow money to pay its bills. Since Lesley Nalley became the new leader on Dec.1, 2016, much improvement has been made in the Village’s financial position.

For instance, according to Lesley Nalley, she has added $3.9 million to the reserves while spending 25% more on infrastructure such as roads, water, sanitation and sewer; plus 14% more on the police and fire departments.

Part of the reason for the increased reserves is that she has reduced administrative costs 20% and her staff has collected $3 million in delinquent assessments.

In addition, the Village has received awards from Ideal Living, American Association of Retirement Communities and Where to Retire.

I consider this my parting shot as I have left this beautiful Village and all of its wonderful people and particularly those that I call my friends.



Bill Roe

Bloomington, Illinois