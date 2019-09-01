Danny Garrett, 70, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., formerly of Memphis, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22.

He was born on May 7, 1949 in Dyersburg, Tenn., the son of Billy Mitchell Garrett and Polly Savage Garrett.

On Dec. 30, 1995, he was married to Barbara McDaniel Garrett. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Taylor Garrett; and his brother, Larry Garrett.

Danny was a United States Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He retired after more than 39 years as a locomotive engineer with CSX Railroad.

He and Barbara loved to travel, take cruises and he enjoyed fishing. He was member of the Balboa Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village. Danny was described as an awesome husband who loved his boys and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Garrett of Hot Springs Village; two sons, Mitchell (Gabrielle) Garrett of Huntsville, Alabama and Timothy (Maria) Garrett of Memphis; two step-sons, Chris (Missy) Vick of Ozark, Mo., and Keith (Melissa) Vick of Arlington, Tenn.; 5 grandchildren, Reagan Nuss, Clifton Garrett, Hunter Kubitz, Kennedy Vick and Connor Vick; and his brother, Billy (Jonelle) Garrett of Brighton, Tenn.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 in the Balboa Baptist Church with Dr. Denny Wright and Bro. Randy Mobley officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 5, beginning at 12:30 p.m. until service time, at the church.

Interment will be in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock, Ark.

Arrangements are under direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice, Hot Springs, 508 Ouachita Avenue, Suite A, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71901 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/give.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.