A 10-month long narcotics investigation in Van Buren culminated Thursday with the arrest of multiple suspected drug dealers.

Members of the 12th and 21st District Drug Task Force and the Van Buren Police Department on Thursday arrested 24 people on warrants issued for suspected methamphetamine, heroin and pill dealing. Authorities while executing the warrants also seized 6 grams of heroin, about 340 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms, according to a Drug Task Force news release.

Authorities during the operation also arrested two others who were allegedly tied to the seized firearms and drugs as well as five others on suspicion of meth possession and drug paraphernalia charges. About $5,000 in stolen property was also recovered and returned to the owners. Additional charges were given to those allegedly involved in the thefts, the release states.

"This is an ongoing effort to identify and arrest individuals within our community involved in distributing drugs, trafficking firearms and stealing from the hardworking families in our community," Drug Task Force Director Paul Smith said. "We want to thank the citizens that have called and provided information and to let each of you know that your Drug Task Force is committed to following up on the information you provide."

Drug Task Force members and Van Buren police were assisted by members of Arkansas State Police and Probation and Parole, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Fort Smith Police Department and the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.