Cedar Mountain Boys and Girls Club held its Summer Bash recently at the Hot Springs Village Woodlands parking lot with classic cars and trucks on display, along with lunch served by Clampit’s Country Kitchen and ice cream sundaes offered by HSV ReMax.

Boys and Girls Clubs of America help youth become responsible citizens through their varied programs of education, fitness, positive use of leisure time, reduction of stress and appreciation for the environment and social skills. For more information contact Susan Clark, club director at susan@scbgclub.com or call 501-984-6996

Major sponsors for the Boys and Girls fundraising event were Arvest Bank, Ike Eisenhauer State Farm Insurance, ReMax of HSV, Allen Tillery GMC. Sign sponsors included Southern Floors, ToMorrow’s Therapy, El Padrino, Brookhill Ranch, HSV Rotary, Jasen and Jennifer Kelly State Representative, Hot Springs Village Voice, Plapp Insurance Services, Jim and Veronica Handly and All American Classics.



