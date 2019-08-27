The Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association said thank you to its fire department last week by having a catfish dinner for all members of the department. The department consists of 12 volunteer and 20 paid fire fighters.

Fire Chief Jason Miller told the Hot Springs Village Voice that the department has responded to 412 calls in 2019. These include all types of calls – fires, smoke detector issues, first responders, false alarms, rescues and extractions.

POA CEO Lesley Nalley and board members Cindi Erickson and Tormey Campagna gave a warm thank you to the fire department personnel for what they do. “We all appreciate what you do. It’s a tough job,” said Campagna.



