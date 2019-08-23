The Greenwood Parks Commission approved an amendment to bylaws concerning the administration of the city parks director during its meeting Tuesday.

Greenwood Clerk/Treasurer Sharla Derry said on Thursday the amendment provides direction on oversight of the position, previously not mentioned in the city parks commission bylaws.

With this amendment, Derry said if any issues with the parks director were to come up, they would be dealt with by the city parks commission chairman and human resources director, who would then take it to the parks commission.

"It's not the sole ... decision of the chair," Derry said.

Derry said in a past Times Record article the parks director is an employee of the parks commission.

The commission also considered new commissioner memberships, which, along with the bylaws amendment, was a topic of discussion during its July 16 meeting. Derry said the commission voted to increase the membership of the commission from six members to seven.

A possible property acquisition was also talked about. According to Derry, Commission Member Cinda Bell said she talked to the owner of about 20 acres of land that is adjacent to Bell Park, with the owner being interested in selling it. The property would provide an alternate access to the park, and funds are available for use in purchasing it. However, nothing was decided on this issue.

The next regular Greenwood Parks Commission meeting is scheduled to take place Sept. 17, according to the City of Greenwood website.