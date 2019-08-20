At its Aug. 15, meeting, the Architectural Control Committee approved 16 permits, denied 3, and placed 3 on hold pending additional review. Also, 2 permits were withdrawn and 1 was determined to have not needed a permit. Plans for the new marina at Lake Balboa were provided to the committee and looked over, but no action was taken, as the submission was incomplete.

Permits considered:

• 7 Acala Place – garage extension considered Aug.1, and placed on hold; owners presented new drawings. Permit was approved with variance allowing an encroachment into the 25-foot setback of no more than 4 feet.

• 12 Lonjeta Lane – deck cover screen considered Aug.1, and placed on hold pending revised plans; new plans were provided that conformed to covenants. An electrical permit will be also be required.

• 415 Ponce de Leon – storage building; permit withdrawn; permit portion of fee to be refunded.

• 2000 Country Club Drive – landscaping of sign area; petition denied as submitted, citing section 14.1.5 of the protective covenants. All new construction must be removed, and the site returned to its natural state prior to recent construction. Sign owner has option to appeal the denial to the Property Owners’ Association board.

• 40 Murillo Way – landscaping and sprinkler system installation; placed on hold Aug. 1, pending receipt of fencing and electrical permits; approved for shadow box fence, not a privacy fence, no more than 60 inches in height.

• 3 Alarcon Way – fence; permit withdrawn; permit portion of fee to be returned.

• 3 Alarcon Way – landscaping; extensive project to provide pathways and dry creeks for drainage; approved.

• 3 Alarcon Way – deck cover; permit to put patio under existing deck; approved.

• 3 Balboa Cove – deck cover; owner proposed metal roof that did not match house; denied, citing covenants section 15.1.1c.

• 4 Sergio Way – propane tank; approved by email on Aug. 8, 2019.

• 9 Leno Lane – new home, approved.

• 14 Asombroso Lane – patio and walkway; approved.

• 20 Daganza Place – deck on townhouse on Lake DeSoto; approved.

• 24 Belleza Way – landscaping; approved.

• 24 Gusta Way – retaining wall and parking along street; approved.

• 37 Zarpa Way – deck and sunroom conversion; existing sunroom to be converted to an Arkansas room and a deck to be added. Approved with suggestion that siding be vertical as is rest of vinyl on house, not horizontal.

• 44 Sanchez Way – fence; lake lot; Cooper Communities, Inc. granted permission, not a release, for a black iron fence from the house to the seawall with posts set in concrete.

• 64 Largo Drive – fence; new homeowner seeks to install a black vinyl-coated chain link fence around the grassy area in the backyard for his dogs. Approved with requirement that owner provide revised drawing showing the location of the fence.

• 110 Este Way – sign; sign background to be changed to beige or gray, and light output reduced; to be completed within 40 days.

• 110 Este Way – two unlighted signs on building face are exempt from covenants under section 12.1.3 as they are not visible from streets; no vote required and permit fee to be refunded.

• 131 Ponce de Leon Drive – new buildings; construction approved but landscaping is required under protective covenants section 13.2.

• 200 Carmona Road – landscaping; placed on hold for further review.

• 488 Ponce de Leon Drive – parking area; denied as submitted.

• 1398 DeSoto – landscaping and parking; placed on hold, owner to provide landscape drawing for approval in accordance with covenants section 13.3.

A long discussion concerned the Balboa Marina. A Villager guest reported problems with the dock structure, including missing railing sections, poor or absent lighting, uneven walking surface and the foam flotation is deteriorating. The ACC has not received any permit requests concerning the dock facilities and has not yet received a complete petition package for the marina building.

Of major concern to the committee about the marina, however, was the trailer currently providing marina services, which has not received a permit. The owner is to provide a timeline for removal of the trailer for further consideration.

In old business, the topic of attaching address signs to lake docks was brought up. Committee was in general agreement that this is a covenant issue that needs to be addressed. Stephanie Heffer, staff liaison, said, “It’s all about safety.”

Heffer also said that the POA staff is in the very preliminary stage of reviewing signage and wayfinding to address problems with “sign pollution,” and locations. Initially they will identify all the existing types and locations of signs.

The next meeting of the ACC will be 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5, at the Coronado Community Center. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.





