It has taken years to get to this point, but the Fort Smith Board of Directors has finally built a foundation to begin controlling the city’s pet population.

And despite the local conspiracy theorists, this has absolutely nothing to do with the U.S. Marshals Museum.

The overpopulation of animals in Fort Smith is a community-wide problem, and it is going to take a community-wide effort to get under control.

In August 2018, the HOPE Humane Society wrote the Times Record to let us know they were “past the breaking point.” There were 540 dogs in the shelter and more than 200 cats. Fort Smith was a hub for drop-offs. It was appalling. Dogs literally were stacked on top of each other, crammed in crates inside rooms that were supposed to only hold cats.

That is not humane. This animal ordinance is. And it brings Fort Smith up into the 21st century.

It took a year of haggling, and the collapse of the HOPE Humane Society, but there is light at the end of the tunnel now for local animals. And it is not going to cost us much. People who own a dog or cat will need to get the animal microchipped, registered, and spayed or neutered, unless they want a breeding license for $500.

For rescue animals, there are vouchers available for spay/neuter operations at Kitties & Kanines. For others, the price is about $30. Microchips, which we are told are not tracking or listening devices for the government, are also reasonably priced in the $35-$50 range.

And once the ordinance is complete and on the books, companies like PetCo and PetSmart are more likely to provide grants that will pay for microchipping. Just call a veterinarian or even Kitties & Kanines and they’ll get you started.

“How are they going to know if my pet is fixed or microchipped and registered or not?” may be a common question now.

Answer: They’re not.

The police are not going to come knocking on your door asking if you have your pet registered and spayed or neutered. The police are actually moving Animal Control out of their patrol division and renaming it the Health & Safety division.

How much is going to cost?

During the rule-making process, At-Large Director Robyn Dawson thankfully introduced an amendment that makes registration of spayed/neutered animals a one-time $10 fee instead of an annual fee. Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle also held strong to a provision that will not penalize responsible pet owners. With Settle’s rule in place, a pick-up fee will not be imposed on people whose pets are spayed/neutered and microchipped.

There is also a motion to reduce licensing costs/fees for senior citizens. The board is expected to vote on that soon.

One of the best things about the ordinance, too, is it allows TNR (Trap Neuter and Release) programs for feral cat colonies. Feral cats are not adoptable, so they won’t be held at Kitties & Kanines. They will be fixed and released back into their cat colony.

Considering the situation Fort Smith was in just six months ago, with dogs and cats inhumanely housed in a “humane society,” we think the city board and administration has done an excellent job in trying to finally get something done about this problem.