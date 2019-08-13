Stephanie Heffer, director of placemaking and development, showed the CMPAC committee and guests a software program the POA uses that can keep track of all types of infrastructure in the Village.

Over the basic map shown in the photo accompanying this story, she showed “layers,” each of which provided information and locations of a type of infrastructure, such as roads, fire hydrants, water lines, easements, setbacks and culverts, for example.

POA staff uses this software to monitor progress with projects and to maintain a record of where things are. The software, which also shows all the lots in the Village, can also show the steepness of each lot.

Heffer said she uses the tool to assist the architectural control committee in its work, as well.