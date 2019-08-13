Improvements on highway projects are coming soon, governmental affairs committee member David Whitlow told the governmental affairs committee in his August report.

His updates are based on information presented by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to the Tri-Lakes Metropolitan Planning Organization recently. Along with projected construction starting dates, ARDOT project numbers are included, to facilitate finding additional information:

• Extension of the east/west arterial from U.S. Highway 70 East to Highway 5 North – scheduled for fall; project R60140. This project will connect Fountain Lake to the eastern terminus of the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway.

• Widening of U.S. Highway 270 to five lanes, with curb-and-gutter, from Highway 227 to Fleetwood Drive – scheduled for summer; project CAO67.

• Safety improvements on Highway 7 between northbound passing lane) and Highway 298 West – scheduled for fall or early 2020; 061438.

• Widening of Highway 7 to three lanes with curb and gutter from Highway 7 Spur (Gulpha Gorge Road) to Highway 5, with intersection improvement at Highway 5 – scheduled spring 2020; 061547.

• Safety improvements on Highway 5 from near Highway 7 to Deerpark Road – scheduled for summer 2020; 06149.

• Widening of Highway 7 between Bailey Place and Fox Pass Cutoff: Negotiations are underway between ARDOT and the National Park Service – time not scheduled; 01627