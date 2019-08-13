The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 34-year-old former youth pastor for a church in LeFlore County on suspicion of second-degree rape and lewd molestation.

Justin White faces charges of rape in the second degree in McCurtain County and lewd molestation in LeFlore County, according to a news release from the OSBI. He was arrested at the Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo and is currently in the Choctaw County jail awaiting transport to McCurtain County and then to LeFlore County, OSBI stated Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials requested state agency investigate after allegations surfaced White had "inappropriate relationships with young females while a teacher at Smithville Public Schools in McCurtain County and as a youth pastor at Spiro Baptist Church." White was most recently employed as the youth pastor at Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo.

White was also once the baseball coach at Smithville Public School. During the 2013-14 school year, he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female student several times at his residence located on school property. During the investigation, OSBI agents spoke with another female who was a member of the Spiro Baptist Church youth group when White was youth pastor. The female, who was underage at the time, said White would take her upstairs at the church to be alone. When alone, White would inappropriately touch and kiss the teenager, the OSBI release adds.