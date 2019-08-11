Aug. 11, 1950 — Grand Avenue Baptist Church wins 3-2 in a softball game against First Baptist Church at Creekmore Park.

Aug. 11, 1915 — Four firefighters from Station One are injured when their fire wagon collides with a southbound streetcar at Fifth and A Streets while answering an alarm call for a rooming house at 421 Garrison Ave.

Aug. 12, 1919 — First United Methodist Church purchases lots at the corner of North 15th and B streets to construct a new sanctuary; the lots cost $7,000.

Aug. 12, 1971 — Central Mall celebrates its grand opening.

Aug. 13, 1883 — The first mule-drawn streetcars begin operation in Fort Smith.

Aug. 13, 1914 — More than 50 veterans of the Spanish-American War gather for a campfire celebration at the corner of North 10th and B streets.

Aug. 14, 1885 — John Goulding Miller and Charles W. Jones incorporate Miller and Jones Furniture Company, the first large table factory in the city.

Aug. 14, 1926 — More than 400 people attend a watermelon party at Hillcrest Park in the Hillcrest subdivision with more than 1,800 pounds of watermelon served.

Aug. 14, 1963 — Staff of the National Park Service assume the day-to-day operations of the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Aug. 16, 1915 — The silent movie, “The High Road to Fortune” premiers to standing-room-only crowds at the Joie Theater in Fort Smith. Shot on location in Fort Smith and directed by W.P. Wilson, it depicted the romance between Jefferson Davis and Sarah Knox Taylor, daughter of Zachary Taylor.

Aug. 16, 1971 — KISR FM radio station officially goes on the air.

Aug. 16, 1999 — The Fort Smith Board of Directors votes to enlarge the dam at Lake Fort Smith to expand the region’s water supply.

Aug. 17, 1900 — The Grand Central Hotel closes its dining room and becomes a rooming house.

Aug. 17, 1950 — Hunt’s Department Store holds its annual fashion show. The show, “1950 Forecast of Fall Fashion,” features clothes for women and children.