Crawford County
Caleb Beshears, 1024 Rickey Circle, Van Buren; Chapter 7.
Jeremy S. Gasparotto, 401 Sandstone Drive, Van Buren; Chapter 7.
Anthony DeWayne Fowler and Alison LuAnn Fowler, aka Alison LuAnn Emberton, 606 Locke St., Apt. 10, Alma; Chapter 13.
Hailey Alexis Scranton, 2439 Highway 162, Cedarville; Chapter 7.
Charles Everett Evans and Sara Renee Evans, 510 N. 16th, Van Buren; Chapter 7.
Franklin County
Joseph Douglass Smith and Catherine Marie Smith, 3509 Lilly Lane, Charleston; Chapter 13.
Johnson County
Daniella Elaine Bauman, aka Daniella Elaine Cook, aka Daniella Elaine Hice, 224 Cross Road, Knoxville; Chapter 7.
Logan County
David Gordon Bradford and Glenda Sue Bradford, aka Glenda Sue Kirgbaum, 1009 N. Fourth St., Paris; Chapter 13.
Diane Susan Thompson, P.O. Box 84, Blue Mountain; Chapter 13.
Scott County
William D. Hartsell, aka William Hartsell, P.O. Box 1, Mansfield; Chapter 7.
Sebastian County
Tracy D. Harmon, 3424 Bryn Mawr Circle, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.
Beverly J. Middleton, 5609 Cross Lane, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.
David Murrel Gant and Crystal Danielle Gant, 4701 Arlington Ave., Fort Smith; Chapter 7.
Andrew R. Post, 623 E. Lincoln, Unit B, Greenwood; Chapter 13.
Johnny Clayton Chastain, 1023 Nickletown Road, Greenwood; Chapter 7.
Rochelle Rene Lively, 3401 Park Ave., Apt. 14, Fort Smith; Chapter 13.