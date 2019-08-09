Arkansas
Leslie L. Wright, P.O. Box 1402, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 July 31.
Dawn M. Dunsmore, 520 NW Commerce St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 2.
Bradley
Charles LaWayne Jones, 65 Kings Square West, Warren; filed Chapter 13 July 31.
Desha
Paulette Young, 109 Church St., Reed; filed Chapter 13 July 30.
Douglas J. Bills, aka Doug Bills, 805 E. Waterman, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 July 31.
Grant
William Clay Pierce II, aka Clay Pierce and Malinda Lee Pierce, 9179 Highway 270 W, Prattsville; filed Chapter 7 July 30.
Jefferson
Michael Johnson Jr. and Marissa Johnson, aka Marissa Smith, 1800 S. Marsh St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 30.
Danielle D. Oliver, 7614 Camden Cutoff Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 30.
Jacquita Renee Holloway, 2603 S. Taft St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 30.
Glenn A. Jones, 1606 Vaughn, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 30.
John Hale and Terri Hale, 2302 Jamestown Drive, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 July 31.
Linda Lynette Roberts, 1611 S. Beech St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 31.
Teresa Pree, 4311 W. 17th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 1.
Alexis Parker and Linda Parker, 2504 N. Sheraton Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 1.
Jackie L. Davis and Tabitha A. Davis, 269 Turkey Creek Road, Redfield; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 3.
Lincoln
Frances Taylor, 1304 N. Lincoln Ave., #18, Star City; filed Chapter 7 July 31.
Joseph Byrd Harper, 28400 U.S. 425 S, Star City; filed Chapter 7 July 31.