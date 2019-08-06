THEFTS

NORTH 17TH STREET/NORTH E STREET: A wallet was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in in which the vehicle was damaged.



SOUTH 64TH CIRCLE, 3100 BLOCK: Items were reported stolen during a residential burglary.



SOUTH S STREET, 2100 BLOCK: Two watches and possibly a speaker valued at $550 were reported stolen during a residential burglary in which damage was reported.



NORTH 39TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: Items valued at $4,310, including medication, were reported stolen during a residential burglary.



1616 PHOENIX AVENUE: A yellow trailer valued at $3,500 was reported stolen.



1299 S. WALDRON ROAD: An iPhone X valued at $1,200 was reported stolen at Chuck E. Cheese.



7423 U.S. 271 S.: A box of gems and pearls valued at $10,000 were reported stolen during a break-in of a storage unit.

JENNY LIND ROAD, 5000 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,920, including a handgun, were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

HIGH STREET, 2600 BLOCK: An oak table, four chairs and antique items valued at $700 were reported stolen during a residential burglary. A third-degree assault and a broken window were also reported.

5610 TOWSON AVE.: A maroon 1997 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $2,000 was reported stolen at Cardinal Motors.

FIANNA WAY, 2200 BLOCK: A backpack blower and a chainsaw valued at $850 were reported stolen.

EMRICH STREET, 3000 BLOCK: Miscellaneous tools valued at $500 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.

4101 KELLEY HIGHWAY: Cash and checks valued at $10,160 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in at Sunset Gas Station.

NORTH R STREET, 2200 BLOCK: Two flat-screen televisions valued at $600 were reported stolen during a residential burglary in which a window was broken.

8301 ROGERS AVE.: Items valued at $863 were reported stolen at Walmart. A criminal trespass was also reported.

8301 ROGERS AVE.: Miscellaneous items valued at $1,000 were reported stolen at Walmart. A criminal trespass was also reported.

JENNY LIND ROAD, 5000 BLOCK: A PlayStation 4 valued at $300 was reported stolen during a residential burglary.

2612 S. O ST.: A Master card, a Visa card and a check were reported stolen during a burglary at Hart To Hart Moving Co.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her daughter charged her, hit her in the face, scratched her and choked her.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman pulled a butcher knife during an argument.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

WILLIAM KENNETH BYRON III OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, five counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of criminal use of prohibited weapons and an absconding warrant and a parole violation.

BENJAMIN RICHARD BROWN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance and a failure to pay fine warrant.

KAYLA NICHOLE MENA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

2701 ROGERS AVE.: An employee at Walgreens reported a woman gave a fake prescription for a controlled substance.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

SOUTH P STREET, 4700 BLOCK: A wooden door was kicked in during a break-in, causing $800 in damage. Other damage was also reported.

RENA NICOLE TANKERSLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice out of state warrant.

GREGORY LAMONT ANDERSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice out of state warrant and suspicion of obstructing governmental operations, misdemeanor resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief $1,000 or less.

LARRY EUGENE DAVIS, 49, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant and a parole violation.

MICHAEL PAUL WEBB, 42, OF POCOLA was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice out of state warrant and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.

DAKOTA SHANE CARLILE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of body armor, misdemeanor possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance and a parole violation.

RICHARD OSCAR THOMAS, 54, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony assist outside agency warrant.

ASHLEY NOCOLE WOODWORTH, 35, OF FAYETTEVILLE was arrested on a felony assist outside agency warrant.