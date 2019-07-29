The newly formed CMP advisory committee’s marketing subcommittee held its first meeting Wednesday, July 17 at the Coronado Center.

Members of the committee are Pam Avila, chair, Chuck Alvord, Dan Aylward, David Legan, Ray Lehman, Chuck Miller and Nancy Orneles. Staff liaisons are Jamie Caperton, CEMO and Stephanie Heffer, director of placemaking.

After a discussion about the subcomittee’s focus, members drew numbers to reflect the length of their terms. Ray Lehman and Nancy Orneles drew 1-year terms, Dan Aylward and Chuck Alvord drew 2-year terms and David Legan and Chuck Miller drew 3-year terms. Members may serve 2 consecutive terms, and all future terms will be for 3 years. Miller, who gave his age as 81, asked about trading term lengths with others, as he was concerned whether, at his age, he would want to serve 3 years.

The subcommittee set regular monthly meetings for the third Friday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Coronado Center. Additionally, supplementary meetings were scheduled for the first Friday each month, also at 2 p.m. at Coronado Center. The stated reason for supplementary meetings is to speed the work of the group.

A preliminary discussion early in the meeting concerned clarification of what marketing is. The Property Owners’ Association calls sales and marketing 2 different things, but Chuck Alvord sees marketing as all efforts to sell Hot Springs Village, including selling lots and homes. Cheryl Dunson noted that marketing is external to people who do not currently live in HSV. Jamie Caperton noted that it is 2-pronged, internal and external, and includes marketing to support more rooftops and to bring in guests, and for the POA to communicate to the membership.

Ways to communicate to the membership mentioned were through the website and eblasts. Stephanie Heffer commented that there were 4 directives, the enterprise goals, that were central to the subcommittee’s work. “We have an obligation to bring people to the Village,” she said.

Next, the discussion turned to the creation of a mission statement for the subcommittee. Several ideas were put forward from members. Avila will gather those ideas together and email them to the members to consider, with the objective of finalizing the statement at the next meeting.

Two questions arose, “Who is our target market, and what is it that we are selling?” Legan interjected that messages could be posted to various interest groups on Facebook that showed things that were happening in and near the Village, not as sales pitches, but more as a look at what is happening here. Avila stated that such projects would be considered at the next meeting. Several members wanted to jump right in and do something.

According to Caperton, the entire marketing budget is $200,000. She wants to see targeted marketing, not the shotgun approach used in the past. Additionally, she stated that she was willing to look critically as all related issues, including the agencies engaged by the POA to carry out some of the marketing work. She does not want to step on progress, or “boondoggle” it.

Avila announced that a new survey is being conducted of all new property owners asking them why they bought here to generate information useful for marketing. She reported that HSV’s history of 50 years of marketing is on a single sheet of paper, which highlighted the lack of useful information.

Guest Ron Tetu observed that in marketing the Village, the subcommittee should not ignore the huge role golf plays. That led to an observation by one member that younger retirees are not as avid golfers as prior retirees were.

Bringing in revenue, the second of the enterprise goals, was cited as reason to look at all the amenities and making all of them the best they could be in order to reach the financial goals.

Caperton reported that she recently spent a half-day with the Ghidotti public relations firm of Little Rock, hired by the POA, and received assurance that HSV gets the requested target demographic audiences at marketing events.

Avila emphasized that if the subcommittee makes recommendations, those recommendations need to have evidence to support them. “We need to back that up with facts,” she said. Caperton added, “The things we could do for marketing are endless, but doing it cost-effectively is the challenge.”

The HSV website, explorethevillage.com, was addressed, with general agreement that it was not as “kick-butt” as those of some competing retirement communities. The sentiment was to borrow ideas for our website, not “reinvent the wheel.”

A suggestion was made for the POA to prepare some material that can go on Facebook, that content was needed to be shared on social media platforms.

The next meeting of the marketing subcommittee of the CMP Advisory Committee will be Friday, Aug. 2 at the Coronado Center. Guests are encouraged to attend.