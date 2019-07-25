Michael Pierce, a Fort Smith attorney and former deputy prosecutor, announced this week he will seek the position of Sebastian County District Judge, Division III.

Judge Claire Borengasser, the current judge in that position, said Wednesday she intends to run for re-election. The nonpartisan election will be March 3, 2020.

Pierce worked as a Sebastian County Deputy Prosecutor from 2009-12 under Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue. Since 2012 Pierce has worked as a licensed attorney at Gean, Gean & Gean, Attorneys at Law in Fort Smith.

“I believe that the Sebastian County District Court needs a boost of energy and a continued focus on justice for all members of the Fort Smith community,” Pierce wrote in a news release. “I truly respect the past, present and future of the court and I look forward to working with members of the community, local law enforcement agencies, and all members of the Arkansas Bar Association to make Fort Smith a better place during this process.”

Pierce went on to say he believes he can “bring a needed change to the court” because he believes every case is different and “requires individualized solutions allowing justice for all.”

Pierce, a 2002 honors graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith, is married to Jenna Pierce of Charleston. They have three children — Sawyer, 8, Sally Beth, 5, and Ty, 2 — and are active members of East Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Pierce also coaches his children's soccer, football and baseball teams.

The candidate graduated from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2005, and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville School of Law in 2008. He passed the Arkansas Bar exam in July 2008 and the Oklahoma Bar in February 2009.

Pierce has been a practicing attorney for 11 years and currently remains practicing and licensed in both Arkansas and Oklahoma. He was also a founding member of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Young Alumni Council and is the president-elect of the Fort Smith Razorback Club after serving as vice president.

Gean, Gean & Gean, Attorneys at Law is now celebrating its 100th year in business. It is a family law firm for Pierce. The attorneys at the firm have included his mother, Ruth Ellen Gean, as well as his grandfather, great-grandfather, and several uncles and cousins.

“Beyond serving as local attorneys, my family members have served in positions of Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney and United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas (Thomas Gean),” Pierce writes. “I am very proud of the respected history my family and myself have in Sebastian County and throughout the state for our hard work and accomplishments.”