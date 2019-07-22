The following guidance is offered to Hot Springs Village Members for efficient and timely handling of records inspection requests. Throughout the months of July and August 2019, the CEO's contract will be available for inspection to those individuals who have been verified as POA members with a proper purpose, in a POA Administration conference room Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm. After August it will be viewable by appointment, as with all other inspection requests. The Association's Request to Schedule Records Inspection Form must be submitted and approved in advance, which can be accomplished in person at the POA lobby or submitted via email to administration@hsvpoa.org. Requests to review the CEOs contract will be evaluated for improper purposes by the HR Department and the requestor's membership status will be verified. If desiring to wait in person, please allow up to an hour for such verifications to be completed. All other inspection requests may be submitted via email or dropped off at the POA office and will be evaluated for improper purposes by the Division Head responsible for the subject documents (i.e. CFO, CMEO, COO, HR Director or Corporate Secretary). Inspection appointments will be scheduled for those requests not deemed improper, in accordance with the time required for pulling the requested information. Members who desire to make copies of records for their use must bring their own resources for that purpose. Requests that appear to be improper will be submitted to the Board of Directors for a decision on whether to deny the request. Examples of requests that may be denied include those with suspected malicious uses, those conflicting with state and federal law and those where such "books and records" do not exist. All attempts will be made to promptly fill reasonable requests. As noted in Friday's Village Digest, Chairman Erickson formed an Ad hoc Governing Documents Review Committee to consider Judge Robert Herzfeld's ruling on related Association policies and to submit its recommendations no later than September 9th. The Board of Directors will discuss governing documents revisions in their September regular board meeting and approve any changes in their October meeting.