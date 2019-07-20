A Class A felony charge was formally levied last week against a woman arrested in April in a case where Logan County deputies seized approximately 160 grams of suspected methamphetamine and almost $5,000 in cash.

Jordan Paige Kennedy, 25, had been free since May 3 on a $50,000 bond, with a condition that she report to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office every Monday.

According to a court document filed seeking to revoke the bond, she failed to do so after May 20 and the bond was subsequently revoked resulting to her arrest on July 5.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit a deputy witnessed a vehicle driving left of center on Brewer Road in late April and executed a traffic stop, where he encountered and individual the deputy reportedly knew to have a suspended driver’s license.

Kennedy was a passenger in the vehilce. The deputy learned via radio transmission, was a parolee and, during a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a black Crown Royal bag hidden in the lining behind the light fixture. Inside the bag were found two bags of a white crystal substance which was tested and determined to be methamphetamine, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Because the amount of suspected methamphetamine involved was greater than 10 but less than 200 grams the possession charge is a Class A felony.

According to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shortly after the incident, also seized were 11 grams of suspected marijuana resulting in an additional charge of Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Kennedy was being held Monday at the Logan County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.