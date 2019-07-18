The Sebastian County Quorum Court is due to make an important decision regarding jail medical services next month.

Charity Gregory, Sebastian County purchasing/facilities administrator, briefed the Quorum Court on a proposal to provide jail medical services during its meeting Tuesday. Medical services for the Sebastian County Detention Center was previously discussed during the May 21 Quorum Court meeting.

Gregory said a request for proposals for jail medical services was put out in April. Three companies were interviewed. The Oklahoma City-based Turn Key Health was selected because it was the least expensive company and local.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said it is recommended by county judge's office staff, Sheriff's Office staff and jail staff that the county enter into a contract with Turn Key, which would be effective Oct. 1. The proposal is planned to be presented for formal approval during the Quorum Court meeting Aug. 20. Gregory said if the county were to accept, county jail medical would not need new monies until 2020.

Jail Medical Issues

For multiple years, Gregory said, the jail medical department was staffed by a contracted part-time doctor and a county employee nurse. One of the issues from the past U.S. Department of Justice review of the detention center, which started in 2005 and ended in 2017, included jail medical and psychological services. As a result of this review, mental health services for inmates was added to jail operations, with services also being provided by the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center for mental health screening of inmates.

The detention center is currently facing staffing issues, Gregory said. Two licensed practical nurse positions are hard to fill at current pay, which is $15 an hour. In addition, hiring any medical position is difficult because of the environment and the contracted jail psychiatrist is ready to retire. A new psychiatrist has been found, but will cost an additional $24,000. The county currently pays the psychiatrist $100 an hour and the new one would require $125 an hour, which is standard. Gregory also talked about contributing factors of increased costs.

Turn Key Health

Gregory said the current costs to cover all the medical positions at the Sebastian County adult and juvenile detention centers, with the hours they work per week, is $712,198. The proposal from Turn Key, which includes adjustments to the hours each position would work per week that would raise the total number of hours from 161 to 250, would raise these costs to $722,766. Additional costs that would come with accepting the proposal are projected prescription drug cost, projected Medicaid rate invoices and medical waste disposal. The total paid by the county would be $805,275, or $93,077 more than the current budget.

However, there would be benefits to using Turn Key, according to Gregory. Among these is substantially reduced liability for Sebastian County.

"Any time that they have nurses and they are on duty, we have no liability medically," Gregory said. "They will take all of that liability."

Using Turn Key would also relieve jail administration and provide cost savings to the county. An example of the latter would be savings of at least 12 percent on the cost of prescription drugs.