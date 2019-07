The Heavenly Hearts gospel singers will observe their 11th anniversary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Dumas Quartet Singing Center. Guest singers will include the Ratio Spirituals, Chosen Ones, Endure, Johnson Family and Dreddie and the Humble Hearts. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, the celebration will be held at Westside Missionary Baptist Church at Star City. Guests will include the Sensational Six, Gospel Wonders, Dynamic Jewels and Mighty Imperials. Special to The Commercial